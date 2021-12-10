An investment of 40 million: this is how the new Bianchi home will be

A factory of 30 thousand square meters, of which 17 thousand for production. The historic company is betting on Treviglio for the relaunch of its bicycles.

A new factory of 30 thousand square meters, of which 17 thousand for production. All for an investment of over 40 million euros.

Bianchi is betting on Treviglio for the relaunch of its bicycles. After the various rumors that saw the pedal multinational away from the Bassa, today, Thursday, the confirmation arrived that, not only will the company remain in the area, but will expand to continue to be a leader in the cycling sector.

The ambitious business plan was unveiled during a press conference held right in the historic headquarters in the Battaglie hamlet. Present the CEO of Bianchi, Fabrizio Scalzotto, and the mayor of Treviglio Juri Imeri, who presented the territorial redevelopment project that will lead to the creation of the new factory. A change which, at the same time, is based on assumptions of continuity: the deep bond with the territory and with the Municipality of Treviglio and also the desire to redevelop an industrial area, returning it to a future of dynamism and innovation.

“Between growing and developing companies is the challenge that fascinates me more than any other and today we are embracing a new one: – he declared Salvatore Grimaldi, president and owner of Bianchi – to build one of the most advanced bicycle manufacturing plants in the world. We feel proud to have chosen Treviglio as the basis for this renewal and for our future. Treviglio will be the home not only of an advanced and design factory, but of a leading company with a global vision “.

Development and employment opportunities

An intervention that marks a new phase for the company, determined to acquire greater control over the production process and to support the constant growth in demand on the bicycle and e-bike market in recent years, particularly disruptive in 2020, despite the known difficulties of procurement of raw materials determined by the current global situation.

The goal is to reach a production capacity of one thousand bicycles for each eight-hour shift, thanks to an assembly line of one kilometer. And this will also have an effect on employment: at full capacity, in fact, the new plant will employ over 250 employees including clerks, technicians and workers.

Next Tuesday, the town planning agreement between the Treviso administration and Bianchi will be brought to the attention of the City Council. According to reports from Scalzotto, the new production plant should come into operation between October and November 2022.

