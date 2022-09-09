“An irreplaceable loss”, Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Elizabeth II

In a message posted on his Instagram account on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, whose death was announced on Thursday.

After 70 years of reign, the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday. A news that moved all of England and the countries of the Commonwealth. Tributes follow one another all over the world, between political figures, showbiz actors or even sportsmen, to honor the memory of the deceased queen. On his Instagram account, Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, wanted to send a message to the country that welcomes him, England.

” Seven years of my career have been played in the Premier League, making this my eighth season in England. Throughout these years I have felt the UK’s undying love for her Queen, and the importance Her Majesty had and always will have for the British people.“Wrote the Portuguese before continuing. ” I honor his memory and mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country I have come to call home. My thoughts and prayers go out to the royal family.”

For its part, the Premier League has decided to postpone the 7th day of its championship, scheduled for this weekend, to respect the 12 days of national mourning decreed in England.

“We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As the oldest monarch, she was an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy after a lifetime of dedication. This is an extremely sad time not only for the nation, but also for the millions around the world who looked up to him, and we join everyone in mourning his passing.”, said Richard Masters, chief executive of the PL.

