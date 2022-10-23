An island that only produces 20% of what it eats: Puerto Rico’s big problem with food | Future America

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Cecilio Nieves had planted 20,000 banana plants when Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on September 18. The category one cyclone made landfall that Sunday about 25 kilometers from his farm, Hacienda Blanca Margarita, located in the southwest of the island, in the municipality of San Germán. The winds and rains caused the Guanajibo River, a few meters from the land, to break its course and completely flood the plantation. Nieves’ partner, Danya Guzmán, estimates that up to two meters of water accumulated on the farm and destroyed 100% of the harvest. His losses amount to up to a million dollars. Although the plantation was insured, Nieves and Guzmán believe that they will not recover “not even 10%” of those losses. “This is starting over,” summarizes Guzmán.

Cecilio Nives in his crop. Paola Nagovitch

The latest hurricane to hit the island has once again highlighted the fragility of agriculture in Puerto Rico, just as María did five years ago. That category four cyclone destroyed 80% of the island’s agriculture and caused more than $780 million in losses. This time, the damage to agriculture caused by the cyclone ranges between 160 and 175 million dollars. However, Fiona focused her destruction on the plantain and banana sector, taking with her “80% of everything that was in production to go on the market in the coming months,” according to Héctor Cordero Toledo, president of the Association of Farmers of Puerto Rico. It is estimated that the local banana sector will take between six months to a year to recover, although some farmers, such as Nieves, believe that it will be longer. “Here we are going to take at least 10 years to get up, if everything goes perfectly, which I doubt,” he maintains.

In addition to bananas, with Fiona all kinds of crops were lost, including 60% of the coffee planted. The scarcity of the local product means that more will have to be imported from abroad, which is already a lot. Hurricane or no hurricane, Puerto Rico depends on imports to eat: the island imports more than 80% of the food its people consume. And after Fiona’s passing, even more will be imported, starting with bananas. This strong dependence on what comes from outside, say the producers, puts the island’s food security at risk.

Puerto Rico was not always a big importer. At the beginning of the last century, it was a great food producer. Those years, agriculture was the most important engine behind local economic development. Supply problems began in the 1930s. The first blow was the fall of the sugar industry globally, since sugar cane was then the main product harvested on the island. Then came a series of US policies, such as Operation All Hands in 1947, that encouraged and encouraged industrialization. The countryside was abandoned, and agriculture never recovered.

Danya Guzmán works on her banana farm. Paola Nagovitch

For local food producers, relying so heavily on imported food, especially after a natural disaster, increases the severity of food insecurity in Puerto Rico. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) defines food insecurity as the lack of regular access to enough food because it is not available or there are no resources to obtain it. And he warns that natural catastrophes such as storms, floods or droughts aggravate access to food. Extreme atmospheric phenomena, such as hurricanes María or Fiona, are becoming more frequent and more intense due to climate change, which is why they “cause more and more damage to the agricultural sector” and aggravate food insecurity in the countries hit by them, according to the FAO.

However, for workers in the food sector in Puerto Rico, there is something worse than any storm or drought. Something that harms them as local producers beyond climate change: the political status of the island. For them, that is the main cause of food insecurity. “You know what’s worse than Maria, worse than Fiona? The interstate commerce law,” says Obed Pujols, founder of the Pujols Poultry Farm. Puerto Rico is a territory that belongs to the United States. On the island, therefore, the interstate commerce clause of the US Constitution applies. This norm includes a doctrine that prohibits States ––or territories, in the case of Puerto Rico–– from enacting any state legislation that discriminates against interstate or international commerce. In other words, it prohibits protectionism at the state level.

In addition, all free trade agreements signed by the US Government also apply to Puerto Rico. These treaties reduce trade barriers between countries and encourage free competition. Therefore, the island can import food and imported products from all countries with which the US has a free trade agreement. Once in Puerto Rico, imported foods are often sold at cheaper prices in supermarkets, leading consumers to choose them over local ones.

According to Cordero Toledo, from the Puerto Rico Farmers Association, the low prices of imported products is due to the fact that the price of production in a country like Guatemala or the Dominican Republic is only a fraction of what it costs in Puerto Rico. The high cost of agricultural production in Puerto Rico is due to the economic instability of the island. The Government of Puerto Rico carries a debt of more than 73 million dollars, which has led to the implementation of austerity measures and the increase in the cost of many services, such as electricity.

“I can take the island and plant it from the bottom up. But who is going to pay my employees? Who is going to pay for the supplies? Water? The light?” asks Cordero Toledo. The high cost of production means that the Puerto Rican producer cannot compete in the market against imported products that are sold at lower prices. “As a farmer, I cannot fight against countries that have enormous extensions of land to produce and where the agricultural employee earns in a month what an employee in Puerto Rico earns in a week. Those countries can export their products at prices with which we cannot compete”, he summarizes. Thus, the local product is increasingly left behind, while the island’s dependence on imported food is strengthened and food insecurity worsens.

“You have to have the will to endure”

Cecilio Nieves, from Hacienda Blanca Margarita, has dedicated himself to agriculture for the last 12 years. He started planting bananas in 2016. “When it is harvested, if we have a good market, we can sell well. We can produce between 20 and 30 dollars per banana plant. But our problem is how the market is,” he points out. “There are so many imports of bananas from other countries that compete with us. Although fresh bananas do not arrive from abroad, peeled bananas are imported, in a pan, cooked. That hurts us a lot,” he adds. The farmer from San Germán refers to the fact that the entry of fresh plantain from abroad is prohibited in Puerto Rico, so the fresh plantain consumed on the island must be produced locally. Even so, the imported one, even if it is not fresh, gets in the way of the local one.

The same thing happens to the local fishermen. Ramberto Hernández has been fishing for 50 years, since he was 12. In 2020 he founded the La Parguera Fishermen’s Association, which includes 22 fishermen from the municipality of Lajas, in the southwest of Puerto Rico. Over the last half century, Hernández has fished “a little bit of everything,” so he knows what it’s like to try to sell his product to a restaurant and run into a no. “If I go and catch 15 dorado, some restaurants buy it from me, but many don’t. Why? Because they have imported gold. Dorado arrives here from Venezuela or Costa Rica, and the supermarket sells it for $3.50 already filleted. The restaurants go and buy the one from the supermarket,” he says. “That limits us.”

Roberto Hernández with his small boat Paola Nagovitch

Another affected sector is the poultry industry. Puerto Rico used to produce around 100% of the eggs consumed on the island. However, local producers have not been able to compete with imports, and today that local production is only 20%. When Pujols and his wife, Yanice Deynes, founded the Pujols Poultry Farm in 2009, in the municipality of San Sebastián, in the interior of Puerto Rico, there were 23 other large-scale farms doing the same thing. Today only eight of them remain. “Year after year, we see how there are fewer and fewer products that are harvested or made here in Puerto Rico,” laments Deynes. “And food safety? There are none here,” she adds. “You have to have the will to endure,” says Ella Pujols’s husband.

What does the Puerto Rican producer need in order to be competitive in the market? “That Puerto Rico be a republic,” defends Cordero Toledo, of the Farmers Association. “Under the current political status system, we are subjugated,” he continues. Cordero Toledo argues that being a sovereign country, Puerto Rico would not have the obligation to comply with the free trade agreements of the United States and could control its imports so that the local producer could compete. He also admits that another option would be for Puerto Rico to become a state of the union, since there are methods of “agricultural protection” so that producers from different states do not compete with each other. Whether it is independence or statehood, the farmer assures that the solution begins by changing the political situation in which the island finds itself.