An Israeli balloon becomes the world’s first scalable and affordable method of capturing carbon

The High Hopes Lab, based in central Israel, aims to procure 1,000 metric tons per balloon per day.

An Israeli company is developing special balloons to capture carbon that will provide the world’s first affordable and scalable system. This will be to capture carbon from the atmosphere.

The race is on to reduce the use of greenhouse gases and the burning of fossil fuels, both of which pollute the air.. And the other goal is to remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it for a long time somewhere.

Last month, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirmed that phase-out is key for the world to meet the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.. For them, governments and companies promised to comply with the net zero emissions plan.

According to Nadav Mansdorf, CEO of High Hopes Lab, said that half of GHGs are absorbed by nature each year. While the rest will have to be eliminated thanks to humanity to keep the pace of climate change where it is.

“Carbon freezes around minus 80 degrees Celsius (minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit)”Mansdorf explained. “We can find those temperatures 15 kilometers (nine miles) above the Earth”.

On the other hand, as the wind blows the balloon with the hydrogen-filled payload, the carbon it contains is separated and stored in a kind of freezer compartment. The weight of the carbon then returns the balloon to earth, and the solid carbon turns into carbon dioxide gas as it goes down.

Photo: YouTube screenshot

With a journey time of two hours, the carbon dioxide is sold to industry for plastic production processes up to the creation of carbonated drinks. “The key is that we know it works”Mansdorf added. The first milestone, thinking of 2023, will be to catch from 50 to 300 kilograms. And the second is the “A game changer, and the numbers show we can do it. We will be able to capture one metric ton (2,205 pounds) of carbon, per balloon, per day.”.