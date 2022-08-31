Entertainment

an Italian club definitely fails Cristiano Ronaldo!

Will Cristiano Ronaldo find a base? This is one of the questions that will agitate the last hours of the transfer window. For many weeks, the Portuguese international has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United to find a club competing in the Champions League. Proposed to many teams by Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to convince a team to bet on him. Napoli was notably mentioned and wanted to include Victor Osimhen in the transaction.

However, according to information from Il Mattino, the Italian club would have definitively closed its doors on the arrival of the former Real Madrid star. Luciano Spalletti and his family do not want to hear about a free loan and were ready to negotiate only in the event of the departure of the Nigerian striker against a sum of between 140 and 150 million euros. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to spend the season in England.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been looking for several weeks to leave Manchester United with a view to playing in the Champions League next season. However, the Portuguese international is unlikely to bounce back at Napoli.

