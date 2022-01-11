an Italian mod allows you to play it on PC in 8K and with ray tracing – Nerd4.life

God of War 3 it is even more beautiful on PC, thanks to a mod developed in Italy by Massihancer, which allows you to run the game with a resolution of 8K, also adding ray tracing and global illumination, all using the RPCS3 emulator. Let’s see the result in video:

It must be said that the hardware to have so much wonder on your screens is not really a joke, since we are talking about a system equipped with GeForce RTX 3090 by Nvidia. As specified by the author, the excellent result was also obtained thanks to some optimizations of the PS3 emulator, which will be announced in a guide published together with the preset necessary to push the Sony Santa Monica game to the maximum.

It should also be reported that for the ray tracing Pascal Glicher’s RT shader was used, which deserves part of the credit for the final result.

With the improvement of PS3 emulation and with the launch of God of War on PC on January 14 (in reality the game was already available via PlayStation Now, even in streaming), currently the PC allows you to play the entire God of War saga, including chapters released only on PSP. Basically it is the only platform that allows you to do this. Massihancer is a very famous mod author, already distinguished for his works on Star Wars Battlefront and DOOM.

Of course to play God of War 3 via emulation you must have an original copy of the game, otherwise you would be committing an act of piracy. However, it is worth spending some money to play at its best what is considered one of the most successful chapters of the saga.