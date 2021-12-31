An Italian physicist among the five leading scientists according to Nature. The study of muons and the possibility of a new physics

The satisfactions for Italian scientists after the Nobel Prize in Physics a Giorgio Parisi they are not finished. There is also the Italian physicist Graziano Venanzoni, among the top five scientists to watch in 2022 because they are moving up frontier research and potentially capable of opening completely new perspectives. Venanzoni, who works in the Pisa section of theNational Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn), was among the promoters and co-spokesperson of the experiment conducted by the international collaboration ‘Muon g-2’, which in April 2021 had obtained “the most solid indication of the possible presence of new physics”, that is, of a phenomenon not foreseen by the current theory of reference of physics, the Standard Model.

Led by the American Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) and the Infn, the collaboration measured the properties magnetic fields of muons, particles similar to the electron but with a mass about 200 times greater, generated in nature when cosmic rays interact with the earth’s atmosphere. New data are expected in 2022i, which could make even more compelling the proof that the observations made so far are indeed a discovery, the first that opens the doors to new physics.

Read Also from the blog of Andrea Aparo von Flüe There is an elementary particle, called a muon, that gets mad

Another character who according to Nature could be talked about in 2022 is the Nigerian epidemiologist Chikwe Ihekweazu, enlisted by the World Health Organization (WHO) following its commitment to set up the Center for Disease Surveillance and Control (NCDC) in Nigeria. Today Ihekweazu is the head of the WHO pandemic surveillance service and artificial intelligence is among the tools he uses to improve data collection on the Covid-19 pandemic around the world. Astrophysics Jane Rigby, of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, will have a lot to do in 2022 as the scientific head of the space telescope James Webb, Hubble’s successor destined to capture images of the first galaxies born after the Big Bang, also thanks to the cutting-edge technology provided by Italy with the Italian Space Agency (Asi) and the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf). The geneticist Love Dalén, of the Swedish Museum of Natural History, has opened a new path by obtaining the sequence of the oldest DNA ever analyzed, which belonged to a mammoth lived 1.65 million years ago; now it is preparing for new investigations, the results of which could arrive in 2022. Finally, great expectations also from the Chinese politician Xie Zhenhua, delegate of China to the COP26 and who could also in 2022 be among the protagonists of the debate on measures to counteract the climate changes.

Photo from the Infn Facebook profile