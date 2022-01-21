an Italian tanker seized for environmental damage – Corriere.it

Mare Doricum was carrying out unloading operations when it was hit by the tidal wave (9,800 km away!) Causing a large spill of crude oil. Lima asks for 34 million euros

The Peruvian authorities have blocked the Italian oil tanker “Mare Doricum” which is moored off the port of El Callao. The ship was at the center of a singular accident a few days ago: the tsunami generated by the explosion of the volcano on the island of Tonga reached the coast of Peru, 9,800 kilometers away. At that moment the «Mare Doricum» was carrying out some crude oil unloading operations and the tidal wave spewed out a vast oil slick that damaged, according to Peruvian authorities, a marine reserve which is nearby. The equivalent of about 6,000 barrels.

The accident occurred at the plant «La Pampilla» owned by the Spanish company Repsol. The president of the council of ministers Mirtha Vasquez remembered that I am investigations underway to determine the causes and responsibilities of the pollution produced by a black tide which affects it as a whole three square kilometers of sea and Peruvian coast. In case he wanted to abandon his position, said Vasquez, the owner of the oil tanker, which belongs to the Fratelli D’Amico Armatori company spa, should file a deposit of 150 million new sols (approx 34 million euros). For its part, Repsol has ensured its full participation in the containment and clean-up operations of the marine and coastal space, recalling that in its opinion the accident was caused by completely anomalous and unpredictable circumstances.

The spill of the «Mare Doricum» caused among other things a protest by environmentalist associations and fishermen of the Callao area. On the one hand the environmental damage is contested, on the other the economic one since the slick of crude oil prevents the carrying out of fishing activities and risks killing marine life. Overall the explosion of the Tonga volcano resulted the death of three people in the small Pacific archipelago and the release of a cloud of ash that covered the islands. Only after a few days the rescuers from New Zealand and Australia were able to land in Tonga.

