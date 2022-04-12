An Italian tells of the incredible anti-Covid restrictions in force in Shanghai

Alessandro Pavanello, a boy from Padua who has been living in Shanghai for some time, has been there for three days inside a Covid center in the Chinese metropolis. Through social media, it provides a precious and ironic testimony of what it means to be inside these huge centers, designed to contain the pandemic but within which basic hygiene rules are completely forgotten. The only positive note: «here at least we have to eat». In fact, people who have remained in their homes find themselves in the unthinkable situation of failing to get foodbecause the shops are closed and there are fewer and fewer delivery workers.

Irony as a weapon to exorcise the difficulties of everyday life: this is how Alessandro Pavanello, a young Paduan living in Shanghai, faces everyday life in a Covid center. Through videos and photos posted on his Instagram profile, Alessandro makes the rest of the world participate in what it means to live in a Covid pandemic containment center in China. Shanghai has in fact recently experienced a surge in Covid cases, which is why for weeks we are back in a tough lockdown regime. But in practice, the measures implemented by government institutions do not seem at all adequate to effectively contain the infections.

The center where Alessandro has been for three days is a gigantic former expo area, inside which hundreds of camp beds have been crammed. People live in a state of total promiscuity, where the minimum distance is not guaranteed and where even basic precautions are not taken to monitor and prevent contagion. «They do tests on us almost daily (today, for example, we haven’t done any)» says Alessandro, but «the temperature is not measured» and it is evident from the images that many do not even have surgical masks. An almost continuous background is the cough chorus of the infected. Even basic hygiene rules are not adequately respected: the bathrooms are dirty and there are no showers. To wash, a pack of lotion, a basin (to be filled with strictly cold water) and a towel to be dipped in water to scrub the body are provided. The hair is washed in the sink, under the tap.

Some centers, such as the one where Alessandro’s girlfriend is staying, contain up to 5,000 people, which is why it is difficult for everyone to go through the correct predefined process. She is already on the list of those who have two negative tampons and therefore may come out, but they still haven’t let her go. “As soon as I have the two negative swabs I will immediately ask for the help of the Italian Consulate to get out as soon as possible, but she is Ukrainian and at this moment it is unlikely that she will be able to receive the same help ». At night it is also difficult to sleep, due to the constant noise and the fact that the lights remain constantly on. “Where she is is worse, because they keep all the lights on all the time. Here at least some of them are turned off to sleep, even if not all of them ». A few children are also seen wandering around the structure: until a couple of days ago they separated them from their parents in the case of positive children and negative parents or vice versa, but now they have stopped, explains Alessandro.

But there is a detail that makes his testimony even more disturbing. In fact, Alessandro reports that «The thing that struck me most was a gentleman who told me“ here there is free food ”. Now in Shanghai, outside these centers, it is very difficult to get food and water. People are rushing to get deliveries of food, fruit and vegetables, meat, eggs, it’s almost impossible. As soon as I tested positive the first time, on March 28, they told me to stay home. We ordered some food supplies from the delivery apps and the government gave the complex where we lived a bag with supplies of fruit and vegetables, eggs, etc. This only once. I arrived on April 9th ​​when my fridge was almost empty, I had to ask my neighbors for a hand who gave me a package with a cucumber, some bread and some dried fruit. But when I go home, if the situation remains the same, I only have food for two or three days. “

«The problem» explains the boy «was that they closed the shops and there were very few delivery men. All the food is going to these centers here, people outside do not receive any. Here we live in a situation that is a bit like that but we don’t have food, people outside live in the comfort of their homes but they don’t have food ».

In conclusion, Alessandro states that «Having been treated in an almost inhumane way, from my point of view, my perception of China has totally changed. We are looking for a way to leave. The Chinese are protesting, yes, but not too much. They don’t show they want a change. They complain loudly, but without that extra gear. In the center at the end the people are quiet: they say “We have a bed, food three times a day: we wait and then we go home”. As for me, sooner or later this situation will end. I can’t help but sit and wait“.

[di Valeria Casolaro]