An Italian tourist fell from the slabs of the Holocaust memorial in Berlin: it’s serious- Corriere.it

According to the German press, the young man is a 21-year-old Italian: jumping or walking on the slabs of the memorial which commemorates the 6 million Jews killed during the forbidden Holocaust

A 21-year-old tourist fell from one of the slabs of the Holocaust memorial in Berlin on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The young man, who fell from several meters high, was seriously injured in the head, according to the German agency Dpa.

According to the German press, the boy is said to be an Italian tourist: the Rbb newspaper reports that this circumstance was confirmed by a police spokesman.

The young man’s details were not disclosed, in accordance with German privacy rules.

The police are still investigating the causes of the accident: but according to the German media it was a trivial accident. The boy would have underestimated the height by jumping off the slab, which was in an unlit part of the memorial.

The memorial, built to commemorate the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust, opened in 2005 and consists of 2,700 concrete slabs. It is located near the Brandenburg Gate, and is open day and night.

Visitor rules dictate not to run or jump from slab to slab, but there are many infractions (one can be seen in the archive photo used for this article).

In recent weeks, the police chief apologized for an incident in which officers were immortalized while doing push-ups on part of the memorial.