an L1 coach welcomes Mbappé’s extension and expects to see the “best Messi” this season!

Since he announced his extension last month, Kylian Mbappé has continued to see Ligue 1 observers rejoice in his choice. And it is not the coach of the Stade de Reims, Oscar Garcia who will say the opposite. He believes that the native of Bondy wants to continue to promote the championship:

“For any championship it is essential that the great players stay, and it is true that having Messi and Mbappé in Ligue 1 for one more year is a great attraction, good news. Mbappé wants to promote Ligue 1” a- he said in remarks granted to Sport.

Garcia sends a strong message to Messi!

The Reims technician then confided in Lionel Messi’s first season, and expects to see a different player this year:

“He had very good statistics given the context. He had just left a club and teammates he knew by heart at Barça and this first year can be seen as a bit of adaptation. I am convinced that he will go further this year because he has adapted and we will see a Messi as we are used to.”