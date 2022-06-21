Entertainment

an L1 coach welcomes Mbappé’s extension and expects to see the “best Messi” this season!

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 28 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Arkadiusz Milik’s “Little Brother” interview!

Since he announced his extension last month, Kylian Mbappé has continued to see Ligue 1 observers rejoice in his choice. And it is not the coach of the Stade de Reims, Oscar Garcia who will say the opposite. He believes that the native of Bondy wants to continue to promote the championship:

“For any championship it is essential that the great players stay, and it is true that having Messi and Mbappé in Ligue 1 for one more year is a great attraction, good news. Mbappé wants to promote Ligue 1” a- he said in remarks granted to Sport.

Garcia sends a strong message to Messi!

The Reims technician then confided in Lionel Messi’s first season, and expects to see a different player this year:

“He had very good statistics given the context. He had just left a club and teammates he knew by heart at Barça and this first year can be seen as a bit of adaptation. I am convinced that he will go further this year because he has adapted and we will see a Messi as we are used to.”

to summarize

A Ligue 1 coach has welcomed Kylian Mbappé’s extension to PSG as he made a big announcement about Lionel Messi. Indeed, he believes the Argentina international will show the fullness of his talent this year.

Nathan Bricout

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lou Ferrigno’s Top 5 Biceps Exercises

8 mins ago

Barbie sneaks into the WomenNOW podcast, Campaigns

9 mins ago

They always have money; The 3 zodiac signs that know how to save money the most

19 mins ago

Emily Blunt to star in Pain Hustlers

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button