an MCU star posts an old shot with Chris Hemsworth [FOTO]

The actress Kat Denningswhich last year returned to Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to WandaVisionhas returned to celebrate her participation in the films on Thor eight years after the theatrical release of Thor: The Dark World.

The interpreter has in fact published an old shot dating back to 2010, at the time of the shooting of the first Thorreleased in theaters in 2011, in which she herself appears alongside Chris Hemsworth, interpreter of the God of Thunder. “No sleep hold can contain me. I almost cried when I found this photo, the best memories “wrote the actress accompanying the photo.

FIND THE PHOTO HERE.

Dennings in the recent past had revealed an interesting detail related to her character’s outfits, which would be related to each other from “a recurring element that only the smartest will notice “. In fact, it seems that the costume designer Mayes Rubeo has decided to incorporate teal details in each of her looks, in order to recall the shades of her eyes (we talked about it here).

The actress and interpreter of the doctor Darcy Lewisa character he had already given the face in Thor And Thor: The Dark World before WandaVisionlast May shared the news of her marriage to singer and musician Andrew WK

Thor: Love and Thundera new chapter on Thor’s exploits, is directed by Taika Waititi and boasts a cast that, in addition to protagonist Chris Hemsworth, also includes Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie; Chris Pratt in those of Star-Lord; Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr; Jaimie Alexander in the guise of Lady Sif; Sean Gunn like Kraglin; Dave Bautistawho will be Drax again; Pom Klementieff in the guise of Mantis e Karen Gillan as Nebula. In addition we will also see the quartet formed by Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon And Luke Hemsworth in the fictional roles of Hela, Odin, Loki and Thor in the play of the death of the King of Asgard. The film will hit theaters onJuly 8, 2022.

Photo: Getty (Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED