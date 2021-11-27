an MMORPG in development by the authors of DC Universe Online – Nerd4.life

Tech

an MMORPG in development by the authors of DC Universe Online

Dimensional Ink, the studio behind DC Universe Online, is working on a new one MMORPG based on the universe Marvel.

The news comes from the latest investor presentation of EG7 (EnaD Global 7) where plans for the future and ongoing projects of his studios were revealed. As we can see from the image below, taken from the report published by the company, in the section dedicated to plans for the long term, an MMORPG is mentioned, based on IP Marvel, and in development at Dimensional Ink’s Austin studios. The reins of the project have been entrusted to Jack Emmert, currently leading the team behind DC Universe Online.

The EG7 report for investors, where the new Marvel MMORPG is mentioned

Since we are talking about long-term plans, the first details on this MMO will probably not arrive until 2023, if not beyond, but it is in any case a project to keep an eye on.

At the same time, the EG7 report confirms that DC Universe Online will be supported for a long time to come. The MMO has blown out its 10th candle this year and in 2023 will receive a new expansion, described as the largest ever, as well as a graphical upgrade.

