An MS-13 boss is sentenced to 1,090 years in prison for 24 murders | News Univision Latin America
A court in El Salvador found 94 gang members guilty of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) for various crimes, including the murders of a police officer and the son of a journalist. The leader of the clique was sentenced to 1,090 years in prison.
The crimes of the police officer and the journalist’s son Henry Arana occurred in the area of the Department of La Libertad in 2017, reported the Attorney General of the Republic of that country.
According to the agency, the leader of the MS-13 ‘Libertad’ group, identified as Cesar Alfredo Romero Chavez, alias ‘El Solo Tecla’, received a sentence of 1,090 years in prison for aggravated homicide in relation to the deaths of 24 people that occurred between 2017 and 2018, including that of the police officer and Arana’s son.
The other sentences imposed by the court against the gang members range from three years with six months in prison, up to 500 years.
The maras have a presence in populous neighborhoods and communities. These groups are involved in drug trafficking and organized crime. They also extort and charge merchants and transportation entrepreneurs, and murder those who refuse to pay, according to the authorities.
In 2015, the Supreme Court of Justice of that country declared the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs to be terrorist groups.
After 62 homicides occurred on March 26, a level of crime not seen in years in El Salvador, Congress approved a state of emergency that limits freedom of association and suspends a person’s right to be duly informed. of their rights and reasons for the arrest, as well as the assistance of an attorney.
Bukele: “They are going to pay dearly”
These sentences were issued one day after the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced that the “war” against the gangs will intensify after the murder of three policemen during an ambush, presumably perpetrated by these organizations.
“This is not going to stay like this and they are going to pay dearly for the murder of these three heroes,” the president declared during a press conference in which he blamed the Barrio 18 gang, of the so-called Sureños faction.
Among the riddled agents are the head of the 911 emergency system section and two police officers (a man and a woman) who were attacked in the La Realidad neighborhood, in Santa Ana, the second largest city in the country, about 60 km west of San Salvador.
“The gang members are fools, because we are not going to back down. We are going to intensify this war against the gangs. Now they are really going to see what it means to unleash this security force,” the president promised.
In response to an escalation of 87 murders committed between March 25 and 27, Congress accepted a request from Bukele to decree an exceptional regime, which has allowed the arrest of 43,086 suspected gang members.
The “chemotherapy” applied by Bukele
This exceptional regime, extended until the end of July, allows arrests without a court order. It has been considered “unsustainable” by the charge d’affaires of the US embassy in San Salvador, Patrick Ventrell.
“It is an unsustainable policy, which has already left tens of thousands of detainees and numerous complaints of human rights violations, arbitrary arrests and deaths of detainees as well,” said Ventrell.
For Bukele, “saying that the emergency regime is unsustainable was probably an unfortunate opinion.”
“If you mean it can’t be forever, we agree, it can’t be chemotherapy forever,” he said.
But “if it means that chemotherapy is stopped before the cancer is eliminated, then it is totally absurd because the only thing that we are going to achieve is that the cancer kills us all.”
Organizations such as Amnesty International and the NGO Human Rights Watch have called on the Salvadoran government to respect human rights.
The gangs MS-13 and Barrio 18 mainly operate in El Salvador. Until before the government crackdown, some 16,000 of their members were incarcerated.
But with the arrests of the last three months, 59,086 members would be behind bars, 84% of the 70,000 members officially considered to exist in the country.