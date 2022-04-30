An MS-13 boss prefers to be in a prison in the US than in El Salvador, why? | Univision Crime News

The Department of Justice claims that Aristedis Dionisio Umanzor, alias ‘Sirra de Teclas’, is one of the members of an “executive board” that controls the criminal activities of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) in each of its territories, from Central America to the United States. They call that select group of gang leaders, almost all of them imprisoned in prisons in El Salvador, ‘Ranfla Nacional’.
In a sweeping indictment filed in late 2020 in New York federal court, prosecutors allege that Umanzor and other MS-13 leaders enjoy a series of privileges in any Salvadoran prison, such as keeping in touch with the outside through cell phones and written messages. A) Yes order beatings, murders, extortion and also make agreements with Mexican posters.
There is an extradition order pending against Umanzor and 10 other members of the ‘Ranfla Nacional’. The typical thing is that any criminal, even the most feared drug traffickers, will do everything possible not to be sent to an American prison. But Umanzor is now begging to be released from the maximum security Salvadoran prison where he is and send it soon to the United States, according to an official.
“Now he no longer has a benefit and his stay in jail has become a real punishment,” said Salvadoran Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado about what he considers a “curious” request from this Mara leader. “This criminal requests to expedite his release to an American prison,” he added.
However, due to the charges that Umanzor faces in the Eastern District of New York, it is possible that the treatment he receives from the prison authorities in this country be particularly hard. His case links him to four counts of terrorism and drug terrorism, which would send him to one of the 17 maximum security prisons, including that of Florence USP, described as ‘hell on earth’. There they place the worst convicts in the United States judicial system, such as the drug trafficker Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.
One of the main complaints of this modern ‘Alcatraz’ is that prisoners spend more than 20 hours a day without speaking or seeing another person, which ends up undermining their mental and emotional health, according to reports.
During the few hours that they can leave the cells, they must have shackles on their hands and feet, and are escorted by guards. All your calls, except legal calls, are monitored. They have no privacy even in the bedrooms, where the light never goes out and cameras monitor their movements 24 hours a day. This ends up affecting the sleep of the prisoners, according to what some of them have denounced.
“I felt like an animal, just eating and sleeping. I decided to stop eating to complain about the treatment they give me,” said a prisoner quoted in a report that International Amnesty published in 2014 criticizing the conditions in Florence USP.
In addition to Umanzor, other members of the ‘Ranfla Nacional’ who have pending extradition orders are Hugo Quinteros Mineros, alias ‘Flaco de Francis’; Borromeo Enrique Henriquez, alias ‘Devil of Hollywood’; Elmer Canales Rivera, ‘Hollywood Crook’; Efraín Cortez, ‘Park View Tiger’; and several others.
The New York Prosecutor’s Office indicates that the majority were members of a clique known as ‘The twelve apostles of the devil’.
From that list, there are four gang members who were released a few weeks ago by the Salvadoran government, which upset the New York prosecutor’s office. In a document presented in court on April 4, prosecutor Breon Peace requested that the capture of gang members Elmer Canales Rivera, Eduardo Erazo Nolasco, Hugo Armando Quinteros Mineros and Efraín Cortez be reactivated.
“In short, the government is actively working to locate the fugitives and extradite all the accused of the ‘Ranfla Nacional’ to the Eastern District of New York so that they can appear before justice”, warns the prosecutor.
40 life sentences for MS-13
The regulations in other federal prisons where other members of the Mara Salvatrucha are serving sentences are no less restrictive. One of them is Kevin Soriana Hernandez 22, who in 2019 was sentenced to almost three decades in prison for organized crime, murder and attempted murder. Alias ’Brocha’ is in prison USP Terre Haute of Indiana, where there are more than 1,100 inmates considered highly dangerous. His release is scheduled for December 2039.
In the medium security prison Lewisburg USP Three gang members from Pennsylvania agreed: Arnold Miralda Cruz 24 years old; Moises Reyes Canales, from 24; Y Selvin Salazar, 30. They are serving sentences of between 17 and 35 years in prison for various violent crimes, including an attack with a machete.
In recent years, the US government has toughened sentences against members of MS-13. In 2016, the last year of Barack Obama’s presidency, no Mara gang member was forced to remain in prison until they died.
But in the following year, already under the government of Donald Trump, who declared war on the gang, 14 gang members received a life sentence. In 2018 there were 9; in 2019 there were 8 and in 2020 at least 6, according to a report from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.
From the Trump administration and so far in the Joe Biden administration, at least 40 gang members have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Miguel Ángel Corea Díaz, 41, and Junior Noé Alvarado Requeno, 24, received this punishment this month. Both controlled the Sailors Locos Salvatruchos Westside clique in New Jersey. According to evidence shown at his trial, the gang murdered a high school student for a marijuana-related dispute.
“The gang members kidnapped the student from his garden and cut off his hand before killing him. After the murder, Corea Díaz and Alvarado Requeno helped hide and protect the killers from law enforcement,” a statement said.
The harsher sanctions seem to be moving in tandem with the increasingly strict designations of the authorities. From being listed as a transnational criminal organization in 2012 by the Obama administration, they were listed as a terrorist group in 2015 by the Supreme Court of El Salvador.
Added to this is an internal fight between MS-13 gang members that erupted into a deadly conflict in Texas last February. In a brawl in prison Beaumont USP two “soldiers” of the Sureños gang died in an apparent dispute between gang members who remain loyal to the Mexican Mafia gang and others who emigrated from Central America and are unaware of an old alliance by which they added the number 13 to their acronym, which the linked to ‘La Eme’, according to sources familiar with the matter.
For that incident, more than 120 prisons across the country were temporarily closed.