An MS-13 boss prefers to be in a prison in the US than in El Salvador, why? | Univision Crime News

However, due to the charges that Umanzor faces in the Eastern District of New York, it is possible that the treatment he receives from the prison authorities in this country be particularly hard. His case links him to four counts of terrorism and drug terrorism, which would send him to one of the 17 maximum security prisons, including that of Florence USP, described as ‘hell on earth’. There they place the worst convicts in the United States judicial system, such as the drug trafficker Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.