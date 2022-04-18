An NFT losing $3 million

The market of NFT it came with a bang. In recent years we have seen Photographs, art, animations either illustrations of monkeys sell for many billion dollars. In the midst of the fury we learned of the sale of the first tweet in history… but that move, which promised to capture a piece of internet history, is ending in a tremendous fiasco.

As a Mexican presidential plane, it seems that it does not even come out in a raffle.

The NFT of the first tweet in history —a brief message from Jack Dorsey published in March 2006— seemed to be a round business in the world of internet memorabiliabut they are in for a surprise.

Just over a year ago, that NFT was bought by a businessman named Sina Estavi. After a digital auction, he ended up paying 1630 ethereum. At that time, with the exchange rate of the popular cryptocurrency, they were $2.5 million. As the months have passed, that investment has been revalued at 2.9 or 3 million dollars.

And Estavi put his precious collection up for sale.

The businessman asked $48 million for practically multiply your initial investment by 20but things are not going as expected.

As we write this story, on the platform Open Seathe sale of the NFT of the first tweet in history He doesn’t collect even 30 thousand dollars.

The story of this digital business fiasco begins to go around the world. Estavi commented that he was no longer sure about putting his precious image up for sale. “My offer was to sell high and it was not enough for everyone”commented the businessman to Reuters. “For me it is important who wants to buy it. I will not sell this NFT to just anyone because, I think, not everyone deserves it.”

Later he assured that this was not just any image. He called Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first message “the Mona Lisa of the digital world”.

The NFT bubble?

Although the story of the first tweet is curious and the fiasco of its sale can make us smile —about why it’s not our money—the drama about this NFT has opened an interesting debate: is the bubble of this promising digital market leaking?

Just a few years ago, no one beyond the borders of the crypto world knew about NFTs but they have become extremely popular in recent months. Thanks to the press, the stories or the furor over this emerging business, at some point in 2021, 400 million dollars were exchanged every day.

According to data from CryptoSlam that figure was cropped by more than half. In April 2022, about 160 million dollars are sold and the number of buyers —about 600 thousand a month— It has been falling markedly, compared to the last months of last year.

What will be the future of the NFT market? Well, that’s where the interesting bet is.