An NFT on Ethereum consumes as much energy as a Tesla

An NFT on Ethereum consumes as much as a Tesla traveling 450 kilometers. The Ethereum network has come to have an annual energy consumption equal to Pakistan.

NFT on Ethereum: energy consumption as much as Tesla

The debate on energy consumption by Blockchains seems to have risen with the explosion of the Non-Fungible Token or NFT market.

Indeed, it seems than the energy consumption of an NFT on Ethereum, the Blockchain par excellence used for this purpose, is equivalent to consuming one Tesla Model S 75 to cover about 450 km, that is less than the distance between Rome-Milan.

According to reasonable updated estimates, an Ethereum transaction, a process that serves precisely for the creation or sale of an NFT it consumes today 214 kWh and this is why still based on Proof-of-Work (PoW) – like Bitcoin – which involves mining to confirm transactions.

This means that, in a year, Ethereum’s annual energy consumption places it at around 97TWh, nearly 10 gigawatts, comparable to the consumption of Pakistan, a country of 220 million inhabitants.

In reverse, the energy used annually by the validators of the Tezos network, Blockchain based on Proof-of-Stake (PoS), is probably on the order of 60 MWh, a continuous consumption of perhaps 7 kilowatts.

Ethereum’s energy consumption: “PoW vs PoS”

THETezos’ PoS turns out to be staggeringly more energy efficient than Ethereum’s PoW.

On the other hand it is now known as the PoW of Bitcoin e, still also of Ethereum, is more costly to the environment than PoS of Tezos and other Blockchains.

The same Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, had pointed this out with his tweets when he claimed that it would go back to accepting Bitcoin as a payment method for Tesla, only when at least 50% of the energy used for mining BTC is renewable energy or green.

Obviously the PoW is far more democratic and decentralized than the PoS as it provides for themining than staking to proceed with the confirmations of the transactions.

For this reason, unlike Ethereum which is making the transition from PoW to PoS, the Blockchain of Bitcoin and other PoWs will become more energy efficient, only based on the change in energy that is used in mining.

Developments for Ethereum 2.0

At the beginning of this month, requests for support to the community circulate on the social network of crypto-lovers Twitter to perform Ethereum 2.0 PoS merge (or fusion) tests.

The developer Marius Van Der Widjen is a clear example of this, having created a new program through which, in a self-guided and free way, people can decide how much time and effort they want devote to testing the merger at PoS.

Currently, merge tests are for the merger of the traditional Ethereum Blockchain, the one born in 2015, and the Beacon Chain, the still experimental PoS Blockchain launched in December 2020.