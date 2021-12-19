An object survived a close encounter with a black hole – that’s what

A new study published in The Astrophysical Journal recounted the close encounter of a cosmic object towards a black hole. Contrary to all predictions, the object incredibly survived the encounter.

The object, which is actually formed from three small stars wrapped in a thick cloud of gas and dust, is called G2. “The dust-shrouded objects are the remains of a dissolved young star cluster whose formation was initiated in the circumnuclear disk“, the researchers write in their recent paper.

The trio was discovered way back in 2011 and was at the point in its orbit where it was very close to the black hole at the time. Astronomers expected that the encounter with Sagittarius A * (the black hole at the center of our galaxy for shortened SgrA *) would leave no hope for the three stars … but incredibly – against all odds – the three objects survived.

According to a team of researchers led by astrophysicist Florian Peißker of the University of Cologne, Germany, G2 is expected to hide three stars around 1 million years old. “The new findings provide unique insights into how black holes work“says Peißker.”We can use the SgrA * environment to learn more about the evolution and processes of other galaxies in completely different corners of our Universe“.

By the way, do you know that near Sagittarius A * is the fastest star in the galaxy? While the spin of the black hole has recently been measured.