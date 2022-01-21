An obsessed Kylie Jenner fan violates the restraining order and is arrested

A Kylie Jenner-obsessed fan showed up at the gate of her Beverly Hills mansion, thereby violating the restraining order he had against her. He was immediately arrested by the police.

Kylie Jenner haunted by a fan

Is called Jrue Mesgan the fan who violated the restraining order to get close to Kylie Jenner. Black jumpsuit, gray hat and face mask, on Boxing Day the boy showed up in front of the star’s house, an exclusive Beverly Hills villa worth 36 million dollars, to see it. A security guard from the star, pregnant with her second child, however, he recognized him and immediately called the police. As reported by the American site TMZ, the stalker was arrested for violation of a court order and detained with a bail of 2 thousand dollars.

Jrue Mesgan’s background

It is not the first time that Kylie Jenner and her sisters have found themselves having to deal with far too insistent fans. And above all, it is not the first time that Jrue Mesgan has tried to get close to the star. In fact, in recent months, he had appeared at her door on several occasions, trying in every way to see her. On one such foray, he reports TMZ, he also had them declared his love And asked for the hand, complete with a bouquet of flowers. However, these persistent and unwanted attempts had led to him receiving a restraining order against Kylie, who forced him to stay away from her and her residence. Given the last episode, however, it seems that he has not yet learned his lesson and has not resigned himself to the idea that his love has unfortunately not been reciprocated.