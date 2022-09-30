Entertainment

An offer of €30 million for Messi – Sport.fr

While the Argentinian legend is currently performing very well on the side of the capital, Paris Saint-Germain have already offered a contract offer of one year plus an option with 30 M€/year. According to information from Rodriguez Sique, the player hasn’t made up his mind yet.

Very fit on the side of the capital with 5 goals and 8 assists in 8 games in all competitions, the legendary striker could continue the adventure in Paris. While everything smiles on Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona may consider returning to the charge but Sique Rodriguez would announce that, so far, no contact has taken place between the Catalans and the Argentine.

Thus, Messi could continue the adventure alongside Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr for at least one more year, enough to delight all Paris Saint-Germain fans. If Lionel Messi arrived in the summer of 2021 but did not really convince, it seems that, for the 2022-2023 season, the player has returned to his phenomenal standards.

