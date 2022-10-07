An Official Guide to Emily Ratajkowski’s Best Runway Looks
While Emily Ratajkowski has been on the runway since 2015, she walked more designer runways than ever before in 2022. This fall, she’s made memorable appearances at fashion week, from New York Fashion Week, where she boldly unleashed the nipple, to London, Milan and Paris.
Ratajkowski (also known as EmRata) has been chosen by some of the hottest designers including Versace, Miu Miu, JW Anderson, Tory Burch and Nensi Dojaka, who has become a favorite of many celebrities in recent years. The street style tastemaker was also chosen to appear alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams at the star-studded event. Fashion World show at NYFW.
On each catwalk My body The writer has walked to date, always delivering her signature EmRata style. Whether she’s modeling a skimpy bra, trendy biker jacket or oversized T-shirt, she always looks calm, cool and collected on the runway, as if she was born to do exactly this. She is just natural.
To that end, step into a time portal of my creation and let’s take a look at some of Emily Ratajkowski’s most notable runway moments from 2015 to the present day.