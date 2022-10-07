An Official Guide to Emily Ratajkowski’s Best Runway Looks

While Emily Ratajkowski has been on the runway since 2015, she walked more designer runways than ever before in 2022. This fall, she’s made memorable appearances at fashion week, from New York Fashion Week, where she boldly unleashed the nipple, to London, Milan and Paris.

Ratajkowski (also known as EmRata) has been chosen by some of the hottest designers including Versace, Miu Miu, JW Anderson, Tory Burch and Nensi Dojaka, who has become a favorite of many celebrities in recent years. The street style tastemaker was also chosen to appear alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams at the star-studded event. Fashion World show at NYFW.

On each catwalk My body The writer has walked to date, always delivering her signature EmRata style. Whether she’s modeling a skimpy bra, trendy biker jacket or oversized T-shirt, she always looks calm, cool and collected on the runway, as if she was born to do exactly this. She is just natural.

To that end, step into a time portal of my creation and let’s take a look at some of Emily Ratajkowski’s most notable runway moments from 2015 to the present day.

1 Miu Miu Spring 2023 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ratajkowski strutted her stuff at Miu Miu in a skimpy utility bra and brown cargo skirt with bulge pockets. White underwear peeking out from underneath, plus a shoulder bag and black sandals completed the edgy look.

two Versace Spring 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

3 Nensi Dojaka Spring 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Your girl looked chic and sultry in a sheer bustier, color block dress and pearl drop earrings at Nensi Dojaka’s London Fashion Week show.

4 JW Anderson Spring 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images EmRata looked effortlessly cool in a plain black t-shirt, bright baggy pants with rips, and goofy green shoes at JW Anderson’s LFW show.

5 fashion world JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In the Fashion A worldwide spectacle, she stepped out in a sparkling sheer number with a fishnet design and a belt slung low around her hips.

6 Tory Burch Spring 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images She turned heads at Tory Burch’s NYFW show in this revealing ensemble complete with a sheer top and bra, vibrant orange skirt, and unique heels.

7 Versace Fall 2022 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Walking for Versace again in February 2022, Ratajkowski wore a chain-link dress over shiny black latex pants. A fabulously daring look.

8 Michael Kors Fall 2022 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The bestselling author modeled a tiny leopard-print wrap dress cinched at the waist with a chunky black belt at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 show. I hope she went home in this outfit, TBH.

9 Ami Paris Fall 2022 Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At Ami Paris’ Fall 22 show, she donned an office-ready blazer over a sexy, lace-trimmed mini dress with platform heels. He got over it.

10 Fendi by Versace before fall 2022 Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images He showed his face at the Fendi by Versace show in 2021, walking with logos from head to toe.

eleven wild x fenty vol. 3 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ratajkowski wore a striking purple bikini with chunky gold jewelry and leopard-print pumps at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2021. 3 show.

12 Tome Koizumi Autumn 2019 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before the pandemic, she wore this fluffy white dress with a unique hemline to the Tomo Koizumi show at New York Fashion Week.

13 Versace Fall 2019 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Modeling Versace once again, Ratajkowski hit the runway during Milan Men’s Fashion Week 2019 in this bold black and gold boudoir-inspired look.

14 Versace Pre-Fall 2019 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images In 2018, the actress and businesswoman wore another glamorous LBD, accented with gold details, to Versace’s pre-fall 2019 show.

fifteen Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2019 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Walking in Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 2019 show, she looked stunning in a sheer dress with a corseted bodice and lace-up front. It’s the red rose in his hair that really does it for me.

sixteen Versace Fall 2019 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images More Versace. More black and gold. She kills him every damn time.

17 Bottega Veneta Spring 2018 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Bottega Veneta’s spring 2018 show, EmRata walked the runway in a fringe-embellished dress that I’m sorry I don’t have.

18 Marc Jacobs Spring 2016 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She went totally sailor-chic at a Marc Jacobs spring 2016 boat show.