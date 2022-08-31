An old acquaintance to run the new Public Health Agency?

Ferdinand Simon.

From the very day the Government announced the creation of the National Public Health Agencyand with the intention that its headquarters be located outside of Madrid to promote the decentralization of the State, speculations about the new body have not stopped arising. For weeks, the debate has focused on his Location. The autonomous communities that have publicly expressed their candidacy to aspire to host the agency are Valencian Community, Aragon, Extremadura, Asturias, Andalusia and Castilla y León. in the pools the Valencian cities (Valencia, Alicante and Elche) start as favorites. However, these days much has been said about who will run this centerand it is that, in this case, it is one of the best known faces of Spanish health: Fernando Simon, current director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (Ccaes), an entity that will be absorbed by the new Public Health Agency. Thus, whoever was the face of the Covid-19 pandemic in Spain, could pack their bags and leave Madrid…