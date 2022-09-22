An old man and a dog die from inhalation of gases emanating from an electric generator in Vega Baja

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

An elderly man died and an elderly woman was affected yesterday, Tuesday, by the gases emanating from an electric generator that was inside a residence located on Miguel Rodríguez street in the Las Granjas neighborhood, in Vega Baja.

The deceased was identified as Founder Montalvo Escobar78 years old, reported the Puerto Rico Police.

According to information from the Fire Department Bureau, the home was with all the windows closed and the porch gate closed.

Furthermore, it was reported that a dead dog was found at the scene of the tragic incident.

While, the 70-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The events were reported at 7:21 at night.

More than a million customers LUMA Energy continue today, Wednesday, without electricitythree days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico.

Only 377,233 subscribers have electricitywhich represents 26% of its nearly 1.5 million who are fed by the electrical system through the consortium.

The agent Jose Garciaof the Criminal Investigation Corps of Vega Baja, and the prosecutor albert cross They investigate the incident.