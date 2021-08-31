an old photo with Emma Watson on Instagram

Tom Felton shared an old photo on Instagram, which shows him sitting next to Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch, co-star of the Harry Potter saga, when they were still three children.

It is easy to assume that the photo was taken during what could be considered “a break from filming” of one of the first films in the Harry Potter franchise.

The caption of the photo posted by Tom Felton on Instagram shows some simple emojis with a snake between two lions, symbolizing the houses of Harry Potter of the characters of Felton, Watson and Enoch, or Gryffindor and Slytherin.

