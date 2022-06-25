An old rumor about Michael Jackson is finally confirmed

Yuji Naka, former head of the Japanese company’s video game team, has confirmed an old rumor that had been circulating for years and that claimed that the late king of pop, Michael Jackson, created the music for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, which was released in 1994.

If you have decided to reveal this secret now, it is only because you feel an absolute outrage at the decision that the company has taken to modify the soundtrack from the new compilation ‘Sonic Origins’.

“My God, the music of Sonic 3 has changed, even though Official Sega uses the music of Michael Jackson“He wrote on Twitter.

Does Sonic Origins Sonic 3 have a different song? — Yuji Naka / 中裕司 (@nakayuji) June 23, 2022

SEGA Social Media Manager Katie Chrzanowski recently confirmed that the original theme had to be changed because they couldn’t use the sounds from the original version of the game for MegaDrive.

The first time it was speculated that the composition had been carried out by Michael Jackson was in 2006when YouTuber Qjimbo produced a video highlighting the similarities between the video game’s music and the singer’s.

In his day the interpreter of ‘Billie Jean’, who was an avid gamer and had an arcade room on his Neverland ranch, was hired to be part of the projectbut the collaboration was canceled after in 1993 he was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old fan named Jordan Chandler. Sonic then wanted to avoid a scandal cutting all ties with him, but the music remained.

