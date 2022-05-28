An old video starring celebrities in which they speak out against guns gains strength

The massacre that occurred on May 24 at the elementary school robb from the community of Uvalde in Texas, where 19 students and two teachers died at the hands of the murderer Salvado Rolando Ramos, revives the speech about the need to create a plan for gun control, in addition to the pain of the tragedies that happened before.

The Uvalde shooting is the second deadliest in a school from the country. The 2012 Sandy Hook attack, which killed six teachers and 20 6- and 7-year-old students, was the deadliest to date.

In that year, the Sandy Hook tragedy brought together several celebrities to raise their voices and ask society to take action to end gun violence.

Hand in hand with the organization Everytown for Gun Safety, the artists Jamie Foxx, Jason Bateman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Carey Mulligan, Beyonce, Jeremy Renner, Amy Poehler, Jessica Alba, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, John Legend, Nick Offerman, John Slattery, Selana Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm, Chris Rock and Conan O’Brien, starred in a video demanding, at that time, the Government of Barack Obama, an action plan to stop these senseless killings.

[En lo que va de 2022 han ocurrido 27 tiroteos en escuelas de EE.UU.]

In the clip, which has been going strong since May 25, celebrities list some of the shootings that have occurred up to that date, such as the one at Columbine and Virginia Tech.

“How many more? Enough, demand a plan, right now, as a mom, as a dad, as a friend, as a husband, as a wife, as an American, as a human being,” is part of the video’s message.

Since the massacre in Uvalde, the video has spread rapidly on social networks and by various well-known personalities such as Olga Tañón, accompanied by the hashtags #uvaldetexas #guncontrol #guncontrol.

10 years without advancing

A decade has passed since the campaign Demand A Plan was released and things have not changed. So far in 2022 there have been approximately 214 mass shootings in the United States, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Gun Violence Archive notes that for an attack to be quantified as a mass shooting there must be at least four people injured or killed, not counting the attacker.

The most recent massacres that have clothed the country in mourning this year are those in Buffalo, which occurred on May 14, where 10 people were killed, and just over a week later that in Uvalde, where there were 21 fatalities, 19 of them children between 8 and 11 years old.

These two massacres have something in common: their shooters were 18-year-olds.

[Esto es lo que sabemos de las 21 víctimas del tiroteo en la escuela de Texas]

Gun control remains an issue that divides the country. while the president Joe Biden has called for action to work on a bill against gun violence, the barriers put up by Republicans and some conservative Democrats to prevent this from happening remain unbeatable.

Despite the fact that 56% of the US population supports restricting the sale of assault weapons, no solution has been found so far.

Just three days after the shooting at the Texas school, this Friday the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association (NRA) opens, where some 70,000 people are expected during the three days of the event, which is intended to showcase “over 14 acres of the latest weapons and equipment.”

Some Democratic politicians and gun control advocates had urged to postpone the event, however, thousands of gun owners, crowds of protesters and some prominent Republican politicians are expected in Houston.

Subscribe here to today’s newsletter and receive the best of the show in your email!