An Olympic gymnast, the weakness that Putin hides in Switzerland

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.03.2022 15:54:01





The man who is in the sights of the whole world, Vladimir Putinhave a little-known ‘weakness’: the gymnast and Russian Olympic champion, Alina Kabaevawith whom he has had a romantic relationship for some time and even they have four children together.

According to information in the media, the gold medalist at the 2004 Athens Olympics rarely seen in public since started dating the president of Russiaafter she ended her relationship with police officer David Museliani to whom she was engaged, according to the NY Post’s Page Six.

Putin family safe in Switzerland

According to reports, the family that Vladimir Putin had with Alina Kabaevawhat includes two 7 year old twins and two other children, lives in Switzerland away from the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine. It is also known that for several years all the members have a Swiss passport.

For its part, President Putin has always been very reluctant to talk about his private life: “I have a private life in which I do not allow interference. It must be respected.”

Who is Alina Kabaeva?

The Russian gymnast, who he is now 38 years oldwas bronze medal in the Sydney 2000 Olympics and four years later achieved glory by winning the gold in Athens 2004.

Kabaeva attracted attention in his country when posed naked for Maxim magazine in its Russian edition. Since 2018, it has disappeared from the public domain and little has been seen of herso the rumors that he lives in Switzerland seem to be true.