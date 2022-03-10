An Olympic marathoner’s journey from Kenya to the front lines in Ukraine

Mykola Nyzhnyk in a training run on the Moiben road in Kenya. (Courtesy of Matt Fox via The New York Times)

On February 24, Ukrainian marathon runner Mykola Nyzhnyk He was sleeping in a field in Kenya when he received a call from Olga, his pregnant wife. Alone in his apartment located in the city of Brovary, approximately 20 kilometers from Kiev, Olga heard two explosions, so loud that the windows were shaking, said. Ten minutes later, a third explosion drowned out the piercing sound of car alarms and a cloud of smoke began to grow in the distance, she described.

Nyzhnyk told his wife to gather his documents and whatever essentials he could fit into a backpack. When Olga left home 30 minutes later to go to a friend’s house in KievHe heard a fourth explosion.

The conversation would change everything for Nyzhnyk, who soon he would begin a 5,000-mile journey from the packed dirt roads of Iten, Kenya, to his home in Ukrainewhere he answers the call of his country to fight in the war against Russia.

Nyzhnyk, 26, had arrived in Iten on January 27 to begin training at high altitude in preparation for the upcoming racing season. Nyzhnyk, a professional runner who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, planned to stay in Kenya until mid-March while preparing to compete in the Hannover Marathon, Germanyto be held in April.

His life in Iten, 2,300 meters above sea level, had been quiet and peaceful. She woke up every day at sunrise in the Great Rift Valley and ran for miles down the mahogany-colored dirt roads that cut through vast farmland. The naps were the preamble to a second training session, a routine that amounted to 199 kilometers of running per week.

On February 24, when Russia began a ground invasion of Ukraine, Nyzhnyk said he was too angry, too devastated and too distracted to train.

His training partner, Roman Fosti, a two-time Olympian from Estonia, tried to encourage him to run, hoping it would help him cope. But i was so brokenFosti said.

When the war started, Nyzhnyk received a phone call from the National Guard and he was ordered to return to Ukraine. The country’s airspace is closed to civil flights, so it took the athlete more than a week to navigate a logistical maze of travel and border restrictions. Nyzhnyk left Iten on March 4.

“It is my duty,” said Nyzhnyk, who he is a first sergeant in the National Guard of Ukraine, part of the Ministry of the Interior. “I am very motivated to defend my country.”

Nyzhnyk voluntarily joined the National Guard in 2016 and represents his sports club in national running competitions. The club is made up of 150 of the best athletes in the country, 32 of whom competed in the Tokyo Olympics. In peacetime, Nyzhnyk does not serve on active duty“but in conditions of war, we must defend our country like all the military,” he said.

To get from Kenya to Ukraine, Nyzhnyk flew from Nairobi to Budapest, where volunteers in Hungary helped him cross the border. A friend met Nyzhnyk in Khmelnitsky and took him to a train bound for Kiev so that he could retrieve important documents and his car from his apartment on the outskirts of the city before meeting Olga. He had hesitated about this when he arrived in the Ukraine.

“We don’t know when we will be able to return,” he said, referring to his home outside Kiev. “I thought about the route when I was still in Kenya, but I changed it when I started my trip to Ukraine because the situation here is not simple and it is difficult to plan everything”.

“I am not nervous and I do everything without panicking,” Nyzhnyk said Sunday, sitting in a crowded subway stationbut eerily quiet, which was converted into a shelter, waiting for curfew to end at 7:00 am

On March 6, when he left Brovary for Lviv, Nyzhnyk took in his car two women and a 2-year-old boy who were escaping from Kiev to a safer region. The route, which should have taken six hours, became a 26-hour journey through 19 kilometers of traffic jams. She stopped several times to sleep inside the car.

“I am very tired,” Nyzhnyk wrote in a text message exchange Monday night. “During the last four days, I slept only three to four hours on average”.

The athlete saw his wife Olga, who is 32 weeks pregnant, just one day in Lviv. Olga, who is also a professional runner and competed in the 10,000 meters at the London Olympics in 2012, decided not to leave Ukraine to be close to family. “This is my homeland. I don’t want to run away”, he says about it.

Nyzhnyk was to report to his military unit and is prepared to resist Russian forces for as long as it takes. “If I have to take up arms, I will,” she said. “The Ukrainians will face everything. We will not lose hope and we will fight until the end”.

Nyzhnyk hopes the turmoil will have died down by the time her first child is born in mid-April.

“I want it to be called Myroslava”, Nyzhnyk said about his future daughter. “means peace”.’

