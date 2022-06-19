an OM legend attacks Messi

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: the complete list of Parisians

Lionel Messi’s first season at PSG was very average, even bad (26 games in Ligue 1, 6 goals). His adaptation to his new team has so far not been successful. The Argentine has long looked low on energy and low on desire on the pitch. An attitude that had prompted PSG supporters to whistle him at the Parc des Princes. For Jean-Pierre Papin, the former OM player, the problem comes from acclimatization and age.

‘Messi can’t play anywhere’

“It’s not easy to play with Messi. He’s a special player, who doesn’t defend, and that’s a problem. We saw Messi with Barcelona and we miss seeing him repeat those things. The problem is that Messi cannot play anywhere, ”analyzes the 1991 Ballon d’Or, now Chartres coach, in an interview with Sky Sport Italia. “Messi is a Barcelona player, from the great Barcelona. The fact of arriving in a new team, even if it is strong like that of Paris, it is very difficult for him ”.

“We have incredible memories of Messi and this year he hasn’t been incredible. It’s not a question of the environment”, continues Jean-Pierre Papin. “He’s 35 and he can’t be the Messi he was five years ago. When you get older, it’s more difficult. (…) In any case, Messi cannot be whistled, a player who has seven Ballon d’Ors cannot be whistled”.

🛑 🗣 | Leo Messi 🇦🇷 for #PSG TV: “I experienced a lot of firsts with Paris. I remember my first appearance in Reims. There was also my first at the Parc des Princes which was very strong. […] I lived this first year with a lot of emotions!” pic.twitter.com/jOCExjk0qU — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) June 9, 2022