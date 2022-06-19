Entertainment

an OM legend attacks Messi

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: the complete list of Parisians

Lionel Messi’s first season at PSG was very average, even bad (26 games in Ligue 1, 6 goals). His adaptation to his new team has so far not been successful. The Argentine has long looked low on energy and low on desire on the pitch. An attitude that had prompted PSG supporters to whistle him at the Parc des Princes. For Jean-Pierre Papin, the former OM player, the problem comes from acclimatization and age.

‘Messi can’t play anywhere’

“It’s not easy to play with Messi. He’s a special player, who doesn’t defend, and that’s a problem. We saw Messi with Barcelona and we miss seeing him repeat those things. The problem is that Messi cannot play anywhere, ”analyzes the 1991 Ballon d’Or, now Chartres coach, in an interview with Sky Sport Italia. “Messi is a Barcelona player, from the great Barcelona. The fact of arriving in a new team, even if it is strong like that of Paris, it is very difficult for him ”.

“We have incredible memories of Messi and this year he hasn’t been incredible. It’s not a question of the environment”, continues Jean-Pierre Papin. “He’s 35 and he can’t be the Messi he was five years ago. When you get older, it’s more difficult. (…) In any case, Messi cannot be whistled, a player who has seven Ballon d’Ors cannot be whistled”.

to summarize

Former OM player and Ballon d’Or in 1991, Jean-Pierre Papin, now Chartres coach, gave his reasons for Lionel Messi’s failure at PSG. The former striker explains all the same that a player like the Argentinian cannot be whistled for his performances.

Adrien Deschepper

Source link

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

The vampire community advises Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on their blood-drinking habits

6 mins ago

Movies similar to Claw on Netflix: sports stories with motivational messages | Entertainment Cinema and Series

18 mins ago

Niurka is nominated for the first time in The House of Celebrities and takes it out on Ivonne

28 mins ago

She met a millionaire through Tinder who could be her father and they accuse her of fortune hunters: “It’s genuine love”

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button