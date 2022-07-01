Entertainment

an OM player praises Mbappé and places him above Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In an interview with the official Ligue 1 website, Pau Lopez, who arrived at Olympique de Marseille last summer from AS Roma, was asked about the most impressive player who faced him.

“Mbappé is above everyone in France”

“Kylian Mbappé! He is at such a level… He is above everyone in France. When I played in Spain, it was the same with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who really played at a very, very high level”, replied the Spanish goalkeeper without hesitation. This season, Pau Lopez has faced Kylian Mbappé twice, losing once to him on a penalty.

In an interview with the official Ligue 1 website, OM goalkeeper Pau Lopez revealed that PSG striker Kylian Mbappé was the player who has impressed him the most since the start of his career. .

