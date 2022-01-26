an onerous loan of 3 million plus a redemption obligation of 22 million

The German winger expected on Thursday in Milan for visits: he will sign a four-year contract. Then it will be up to Caicedo

Great shot of market ofInter license plate Marotta. Now everything is done for the arrival fromAtalanta from Robin Gosenswho will soon be officially a Nerazzurri player. Simone Inzaghi so he will have the left winger who has been asking for a few weeks: operation in onerous loan of 3 million euros more redemption obligation set at 22 million, the agreement between the clubs was found during today’s new confrontation. In the afternoon the player’s agents showed up at Inter to close the deal and Gosens is expected in Milan on Thursday for medical examinations.

The German winger will sign a contract until June 2026 from 3 million euros net, also here with the inclusion of yield bonuses. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport the ransom by the Nerazzurri it should happen after 18 monthsin June 2023.

Gosens, who also liked Newcastle, has been out since the end of September due to a hamstring injury in his right thigh, with a subsequent relapse that lengthened recovery times. His return to the field is expected shortly, but the injury does not stop Inter, who are also thinking ahead of next season.

The arrival of the German, however, may not be the last for the leaders, who are also looking for a striker: Caicedo can only arrive if Genoa accepts the loan formula (the rossoblù club has said it is available) and if the former Lazio striker agrees to a reduction in his salary given that the Nerazzurri do not intend to go beyond 800 thousand euros for five months of contract.

For the future, however, the name in the Nerazzurri’s sights for the role of center forward is that of Gianluca Scamacca, in June the assault on the Sassuolo jewel will start.



