An online survey has produced the perfect man and woman: here they are reconstructed with AI

The perfect woman exists according to an English study: she must have the eyes of Angelina Jolie and the hair of Kate Middleton.The research has collected the data of preference and has drawn up an identikit of the ideal man and woman.

Angelina Jolie’s eyes, J-Lo’s butt, Michelle Keegan’s lips and Kate Middleton’s hair, Jennifer Aniston’s arms, Adele’s eyes – that’s what the perfect woman would look like according to English women. A study of 2,000 people found which celebrities have the most aesthetic influence. Who are English men and women inspired by? Obviously the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was highly regarded in the poll, seen as a fashion icon and a point of reference, with British women wishing to have her nose, legs and hair, to have that air. elegant even in overalls.

READ ALSO >>> On Christmas Day, Italy does not stop and launches a new probe in Antarctica: this is what it will be for

The ideal man and the ideal woman, a mix of famous people

Men aspire to be like Cristiano Ronaldo: longing for his sculpted abs, shoulders, legs, arms and even chin, but do they know that he too has asked a surgeon for help? George Clooney and Cheryl Cole lead the skin tone, while Davina McCall tops the list for her abs. Adele came in second place for most desired eyes, and third place for hair. Other famous faces? to Beyonce, Tom Daley and Anthony Joshua.

Cheryl Cooper, who commissioned the research, said: “It is interesting and fun to see who would like to look like the British public and who inspires cosmetic surgery. The same names have appeared on many lists, showing the people we are most inspired by – mainly Kate Middleton and Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting that men want muscle and sporting prowess, while women want classic and timeless looks. It is not unusual for cosmetic surgery patients to have been inspired by other people they have seen and images of famous people help them articulate the ultimate goal they are looking for. “

READ ALSO >>> Uncharted | official trailer released in anticipation of the cinema release, set for February 2022 – VIDEO

The study then continues with some percentages that show that at least one in eight adults has asked for a hand to cosmetic surgery, such as lip fillers, abdominal incision, breast augmentation and botox.