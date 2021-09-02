An OnlyFans model has put up for sale the live stream of her birth

Childbirth movies are obsolete, better a good live one for OnlyFans subscribers

OnlyFans it is now a cleared-through phenomenon that has had an exponential increase in revenues in the last period.

However, no creator had gone where the 39-year-old wants to go Carla Bellucci. The woman, in fact, communicated to her subscribers that she was pregnant and ever since he has seen his earnings soar.

Carla then saw fit to exploit her condition and its relative fetish for pregnant women of its subscribers in a peculiar way to say the least.

The model has decided to stream her birth in a live whose access costs 10,000 pounds. The woman realized the potential of the thing as her subscribers kept asking for photos of the growth of the baby bump.

Carla commented on her choice as follows:

I am nervous about the live streaming of my birth, but in the end that’s a lot of money to turn down. So many men have a fetish for pregnant women. I have earned over 3,000 pounds the day my pregnancy came out. Men want to see my baby bump and are excited for it to grow. I got requests for my breast milk and it just happened to me by chance and I didn’t even know it could be done. Shocking!

