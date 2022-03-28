An open door at the end of the long tunnel

Manuel J. Vázquez Lima, Urgenciologist and pte. of the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine

The year 2022 must represent an open door at the end of a long tunnel: the recognition and, therefore, the creation of the Emergency and Emergency Medicine Specialty in the civil field (it already exists in the military field in Spain since 2015).

Without a doubt, the pandemic has strained the seams of a health system to the maximum, which probably requires a comprehensive improvement plan. Certainly all improvement plans are linked to economic resources and perhaps it is time to rethink the investment made by our country based on its GDP, almost one point distant from the European average. As well It should be the year we understand that a pandemic is a global concept and, therefore, intimately linked to a vaccination of the world population that allows humanity to emerge from this health crisis that is causing so much suffering.

From that global sphere, the WHO at its 72nd assembly -in May 2019-, urged all its Member States to develop emergency and emergency systems and an adequate specialization of professionals as a guarantee of equity, equality and health in health systems, “thus avoiding millions of deaths and long-term disabilities due to trauma, infections, mental illnesses, acute exacerbations of non-communicable diseases and other disorders of urgency”.

This premise – already anticipated in Spain by the joint report of the ombudsmen of the year 2015 “Emergencies in the National Health System: rights and guarantees of patients”-, should become a reality in the year 2022.

Beyond the unquestionable assistance activity, the absolute dedication of a group of professionals and the existence of a perfectly defined framework of competences throughout Europe (European Union of Medical Specialists UEMS) There are some fundamental reasons that should oblige the Ministry of Health (the only competent entity in this area) to develop the Urgencies and Emergencies Specialty in Spain:

First of all; the patients themselves. Patients deserve in those vital moments -where their future is at stake-, to be cared for by professionals with the highest level of competence, based on a homogeneous, structured and uniform training, not based on the volunteerism of the healthcare professionals themselves. A first level service, at any time and in any place, carried out by specifically trained professionals, following international standards. The second reason is the comparison of these professionals with their counterparts at a European level, allowing free movement of people and knowledge. And finally the future of these services. The implementation of training programs supposes -and is verifiable in other specialties-, an unparalleled qualitative leap in the quality and safety of the services themselves. On the other hand, it guarantees a contingent of professionals who have vocationally decided to dedicate themselves to this precious specialty. Indirectly, it also allows the clear structuring of the different care areas, allowing other specialties to dedicate their resources entirely to the activity for which they have been trained, not generating unnecessary conflicts that only produce confrontations and permanent dissatisfaction in healthcare.

It is evident that the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (Semes) wants to contribute to a better future Health. The specialty of Urgencies and Emergencies is part of the solution, and this is shared by the Collegiate Medical Organization itself, 32 scientific societies, numerous patient associations and different trade union, political and social forces.

Blindfolding is NOT the solution, our rulers are asked to be consistent in their decisions. Far from unfulfilled promises, we expect leadership, one capable of transforming a vision into a reality for a collective good.

Emergency physicians, so intimately linked to the concept of “time”, believe -paraphrasing Sir Charles Chaplin-, that time is the best author. He always finds the perfect ending.

And although we are firmly committed to a better future, I do not want to end this editorial without remembering so many who have given their all, at a very high cost, sometimes irretrievable. To all of them our infinite gratitude.

“Your safety, our specialty”

SpecialtyEmergenciesYA