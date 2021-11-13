an ordeal, dramatic details about his last days – Libero Quotidiano





Farewell to Giampiero Galeazzi, who died yesterday, Friday 12 November, at the age of 75. A mourning that moved the whole of Italy: Bisteccone was a myth, a legend, but above all a person loved by everyone. And as the hours go by, details about Galeazzi’s last days emerge: his, in fact, was a death that did not surprise those close to him, who really knew him.





The journalist indeed he had been hospitalized for some time in an intensive care unit, in short, his condition had been serious for some time. Giampiero Galeazzi he leaves his wife and two children journalists like him, Gianluca (who works at La 7) and Susanna (under Sky). While awaiting the funeral, obviously, messages of condolence and closeness to the family arrive from everyone: colleagues, institutions, “normal” people.





Galeazzi, he himself revealed, had been ill for some time, struck by one severe form of diabetes. He revealed it to clear the field of other allegations circulating about him. He said this on Domenica In in 2018, his last television appearance, in a wheelchair. He also said he regretted showing himself on TV in a wheelchair because, he pointed out, those images worried many friends and viewers. In truth, on that occasion he was in a wheelchair due to the consequences of a knee operation.

At the time, Galeazzi with all his irony joked: “On social networks they have already given me the funeral, but you can see that I’m still alive. Are the hands shaking? It is the emotion, not the Parkinson’s, I have diabetes which sometimes makes me feel very bad but then at 72 I am not so bad, I have also lost weight. And then life has given me so much, I have had and still have great satisfaction “, concluded the legendary Bisteccone.



