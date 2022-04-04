An original and rarely told story of the 9/11 attack

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Oskar Schell is a boy with Asperger syndrome. The loss of his father in the attack that marked a before and after in the history of humanity, also marks a before and after in his life: Will a 9-year-old boy whose hero is his father be able to face such an absurd loss? and hard to explain? Who will have the key to reach the heart of Oskar (incarnated by Thomas Horn) and rescue him from his sadness?

Within the different perspectives and possible interpretations, So strong and so close It is an excellent kick to reflect on the duel in this life, how to get out (or not) of it, who to trust and who to turn to. For two hours the viewer will be put to the limit, they will go through hate, frustration, love, understanding, impatience… a Russian roulette of emotions like those experienced by Oskar Schell. The audience will feel identified with a story where sadness does not find a channel through which to be expressed… and probably therein lies the greatest richness of the plot and the progression of events in this film.

SO STRONG AND SO CLOSE / Trailer 1 subtitled HD – Official Warner Bros. Pictures

The excellent performance of Thomas Horn Playing the 9-year-old boy with Asperger syndrome, he accompanies a stellar cast: Sandra Bullock (Oskar’s mother) and Tom Hanks (Oscar’s father). the deceased actor Max Von Sydow has a transcendental role for little Oskar to carry out his duel. So strong and so close it is a story for those days of sadness where inspiration is needed to come out of a duel; also to put yourself in the shoes of the people who are going through one and how to understand them without getting carried away by their emotional whirlwind. Or simply, it is an ideal film for lovers of original life stories that are as possible as they are strong and close.

