“An outrage to consumers” – Libero Quotidiano





Some Kit Kat packages have been withdrawn from the market and Nestle, the company that produces them, has even presented an official apology to consumers. It happened in India because of some Hindu gods represented on the packaging of the well-known chocolate bars. The controversy – explains the Newspaper – originated in the State of Orissa, in the east of the country. The problem complained by many faithful was that ancient sacred rock paintings found in the Temple of the Sun in Konarak had been reproduced on the offending casings.





In particular, on those packages appeared the images of the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, as painted on the walls of that place of worship. The depiction of those sacred entities on a consumer good was regarded by the faithful as an outrage, as an invitation to consumers to “tear and throw away the faces of the gods in the trash or on the ground”. The multinational Nestlè then intervened by withdrawing those bars and also providing explanations.





The company explained that those wraps were meant for “celebrate culture”. A spokesperson for the multinational said: “The retired KitKat packages were intended to celebrate Orissa’s beautiful local decorations, with designs that recall the Pattachitra, a local art form uniquely identifiable by its vivid images. We understand the delicacy of the question e we regret if we have inadvertently hurt people’s feelings. We just wanted to encourage people to learn about art and its artisans “.



