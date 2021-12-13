an overly honest presentation? – Multiplayer.it

Today, finally, the world public has had the opportunity to see a first gameplay video of Forspoken, Square Enix’s action RPG. As a girl transported to a fantasy world – known as Athia – we will have to use magical powers to overcome corrupt creatures and restore order to this strange realm, now dominated by evil matriarchs.

Frey, to the protagonist of Forspoken

The gameplay video, which you can also see just below, is extremely short and can be divided into three parts. First of all, we are shown that the protagonist is capable of run, jump and glide for long distances. The young woman is agile, although obviously she doesn’t have infinite energy (you can see that there are icons in the lower left that run out with each shot).

The second part of the video, the shortest, is dedicated to the presentation of the system skills and equipment, which looks very classic, with a simple list of moves to unlock and a handful of equipment that will activate useful bonuses.

Finally, we can see the combat system of Forspoken, based on magic. Frey – the main character – has various elemental moves. He can control earth, water, fire and more, combining spells to create traps and attacks of various kinds. Each element has a different effect and this seems to be the focus: learning to use your offensive skills in every situation. Or not, perhaps Forspoken will above all want to entertain us by putting us in the shoes of a powerful protagonist and capable of generating chaos.

It is difficult for now to draw deep considerations on the gameplay, since we only had access to a few minutes of video and we could not try it with our hands. What we can say for sure is that for the moment the game still needs some finishing. While potentially visually intriguing, Forspoken currently still looks wobbly, with sub-optimal performance during the most hectic moments.

And that’s perfectly normal considering Forspoken is still months away from release. Nonetheless, video game enthusiasts will begin to draw their own conclusions on the quality of the game, despite having seen little of it and could be burned by a first video of gameplay that is not “crystal clear”.

Square Enix has, however, very honestly shown Forspoken for what it is, with no fake embellishments. Watching this video immediately suggests that the current state is the minimum quality of the game and that with a couple of refinements it could really be visually pleasing, especially with a stable frame rate. However, some may already be labeling the game as uninspiring, because the presentation didn’t stage a falsely solid version of the game.

Forspoken will allow us to use many spells

What do you think about it? Do you believe that an honest presentation is the best thing, or do you think that a development team should give the general public only great content, in order not to risk creating first impressions that are not perfectly positive?

