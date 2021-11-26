an RPG set in the world of League of Legends

Riot Games is credited with redefining the boundaries of entertainment. The Californian giant, starting from a single product, in over a decade has changed its face, becoming a multinational present not only in the gaming sector. In short, Riot Games produces 360-degree entertainment: gaming, esports, TV series (by the way, here’s our review of Arcane), books and even music.

But not only: immediately after the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of League of Legends the company has announced new IPs, some arrived in a short time, others on the way. In particular, the imposing cosmogony of League of Legends has given birth to unreleased related productions such as Legends of Runeterra, Project L (read our preview of the Riot Games fighting game) and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. We have spent approximately 30 hours in its realms, and are ready to share with you our final impressions.

Much more than a MOBA

The MOBA by Riot Games, in short, is no longer to be considered a “simple” video game (among the most played in the world, by the way). League of Legends is increasingly a living and vibrant universe, full of stories, myths and legends to study and discover. Each character, each situation, each region of the world of Runeterra has a story, a “lived” masterfully told, which supports its characteristic features and justifies – with great consistency – its existence. Indeed: coexistence with the whole.

An essential work to know the salient points of the reference mythology is the Guide to the Realms of Runeterra (You can read our review of the Realms of Runeterra to get an idea). And it is in this universe that the events of Ruined King are also dropped. Ruined King: a League of Legends Story opens with a short introduction set about a thousand years before the events narrated, which allows the player to become familiar with a part of the boundless narrative universe of League of Legends, whose fundamental knots will unravel over the course of the adventure. Once, before the great cataclysm that led to the birth of the Shadow Isles and Bilgewater, there was a realm blessed by the god Maokai. The first humans gave birth to a rich and enlightened society of scholars dedicated to the knowledge of the mysteries of the world and of magic, supported by the favor of the god.

Then, as happens with every human story, the kingdom plunged into a period of decline, instability and greed, probably corrupted by the very same arcane power that it so wanted to harness and control. It was the reckless and selfish action of an individual that triggered not only the catastrophe but also what happened next. Back to the present, the real adventure begins in Bilgewater, with a buccaneer, Sarah Fortune, who has reclaimed that chaotic and lawless city, snatching it from an evil adversary captain – Gangplank – former ruler of the place and murderer of the young woman’s mother.

The new regent has not yet managed to stabilize her rule, mainly due to riotous crews, criminal gangs still loyal to the old regime … and to the Harvest, that is, a supernatural event that leads to mortal outcomes for anyone in its path.

Periodically, from the Shadow Isles, a dark Mist rises, a prison of lost souls condemned to wander forever, which falls on Bilgewater and snatches the souls of the living for food, so as to become more and more powerful. This is why the locals know it as the Harvest. An event that Fortune has already had to face with the High Priestess Buhru, Illaoi. The threat now appears to have become even more dangerous. Sarah Fortune, this time, will be able to rely on an unlikely handful of heroes who, for the most diverse reasons, will join her cause.

Starting right from the Priestess, belonging to the civilization of the protectors of the islands as well as venerators of the Kraken. While the narrative plot remains within the canons of a traditional adventure, you immediately feel that the Runeterra universe is truly immense. Immense and wonderful, to be precise. Through exploration of the locations, clues and documents to read and collect, splendid cinematics, and dialogues with the various characters, it is possible to know not only the story in which we immersed ourselves, but also the world of Runeterra in all its majestic complexity. It is therefore possible to enjoy Ruined King even if you are not a fan of League of Legends? The answer is absolutely yes. No previous knowledge is needed, because everything is explained – or, at least, hinted at – in a clear and usable way even by those who have never attended the MOBA shores of Riot Games.

Stroll around the Shadow Isles

By observing the trailers and the images, many will have immediately compared the role-playing project of Riot Games to Battle Chasers: Nightwing, a very particular role-playing game that took up one of the works of Joe Madureira, one of the most popular illustrators of the American school.

The impressions are more than legitimate: Ruined King not only enjoyed the artistic and creative contribution of “Mad” Madureira and the Airship Syndicate development team, but it also closely follows the style of the Battle Chasers itself (read the Battle Chasers review), at least in form. Ruined King shows up under the semblance of an old-time JRPG which mixes exploration, casual encounters and turn-based combat. All supported by a visually very “American” design, full, muscular, exaggerated. Of course, we can’t take the League of Legends signature out of the equation.

You have therefore probably already understood the effective eclecticism of this work. The exploration phase is the most traditional we can expect from an RPG: although there are only two macro-areas, the variety of places and environments is not lacking.

The areas are divided into multiple locations, to be browsed to discover all their secrets, find fishing areas, continue in the main adventure and complete some secondary missions (or collect some bounties, in the case of the “wanted hunt” missions. ). Exploration is intrinsically connected to grinding – quite present, especially at high levels – which, in turn, allows us to increase the cap of our characters. This value chain linked to the enhancement of the heroes gives us the opportunity to deepen another cardinal point of the play experience of Ruined King: the management of the party.

Runes and Skills … at will

As experience increases and consequently the level, each character can count on two distinct ways to increase his power: the skill tree and that of thethe Runes. Regarding the former, these will automatically unlock once a hero has reached the required rank. However, it will be up to the player to decide which ones to upgrade and how: each of them, in fact, has a mini skill tree, divided into two distinct paths, which – depending on the combinations that the user chooses – will give life to interesting mixes, more or less effective in battle.

The peculiarity lies in the fact that, in the event that the player is not satisfied with the combinations built, can change the allocation of points at any time, to shape the game strategy to your advantage. The same can be said for the Runes. In this case, each champion still has two distinct trees (for example the giant Braum will have a path similar to the role of Support, while in the other branch it can turn into a Tank). Both branches are upgradeable as you earn Rune Shards and level up.

This is where grinding comes in, as you will need progressively more shards to unlock the most powerful abilities. Consequently, while keeping in mind that one path does not exclude the other, with the runes it will still be necessary to focus your efforts on perfecting a specific path, given the amount of time we will have to dedicate to it.

In any case, if we put aside for a moment these peculiarities, which give a little freshness to the game formula, the management of the group of champions and of each single hero does not introduce big news to the formula already savored in numerous other congenersIf anything, the great advantage of the Airship Syndicate system is that it is quick to read and assimilate, even for those unfamiliar with the type of game in question.

Heroes in the lane

The point from which Ruined King departs from the canons of the genre are the peculiar mechanics of the combat phase. Here the strengths of the title explode in all their effectiveness. While proposing a Formally old-fashioned turn-based combat system, the experience appears rather unprecedented on a structural level. The old style touch can only be found on the surface, in “practical” functions such as the management of the champions’ initiative, the use of consumables, attacks and skills.

The whole system, however, it is governed by another feature: the Lane. Borrowed from his older brother (in MOBAs the lanes or lines – Top, Mid, Bot – are the paths to get to the opponent’s base), the concept in Ruined King is reworked to fully adapt it to the playful needs of the production. Also in this case there are three lanes, only they take a different name: Lane of balance, Speed ​​and Power. The first, as the name suggests, is clearly the most balanced, while the second allows the champion to act first, in the order of initiative, while giving up certain effects and different points of damage per attack.

Finally, the Power Lane is the one most devoted to devastation: this translates into an increase in the damage rate and the effects of the skills, at the expense of speed, given that the loading time is greater and gives the opportunity to opponents to act several times.

Alongside normal abilities, champions also boast Lane specific skills, with particular effects on allies and adversaries. This mechanic does not end here: you must pay close attention, in fact, not only to the status modifiers that will come into play at the beginning of the clash (they can be bonuses or penalties related to certain environmental circumstances), but also to the characteristics of the enemies. For this it becomes important to take into account the so-called “overload” (ie the accumulation of fatigue of the hero that could preclude the use of certain skills or lanes) and to examine, through the appropriate function, who we will face. Many opponents have resistances, skills and advantages that can only be undermined by using a well-defined lane. This factor manages to making the fights varied, enjoyable and very challenging, and also forces the player to weigh every move, trying to concatenate in the correct way the options at its disposal.

Bilgewater according to Joe

Joe’s “Mad!” Madureira is seen in every single texture of Ruined King. The Philadelphia artist has burned his signature on the Riot Games title. Although, as mentioned above, there are only two settings (Bilgewater and Shadow Isles) there attention to detail is the host and catches the eye with fascinating and unforgettable views. Bilgewater in particular – in our opinion – manages to bewitch more than other regions of Runeterra.

It will be for the pirate atmosphere, which always manages to seduce the imagination by taking it to distant shores, it will be for the objective narrative stratification built over the years by the creatives of the Californian giant. The fact is that settings, characters and the fauna that drag themselves into the stagnant alleys of the pirate enclave have immediately conquered us. Thanks, in fact, to the wise artistic direction of Mad who, with his team, has known translate the imagery conceived by Riot with your own iconic style.