An umpire admits a harsh truth about Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a complicated relationship, and now a referee revelation will drive LeBron James and company crazy.

The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for Los Angeles Lakers It has been a complete disappointment that so far has no solution. A lot of blame often falls on the shoulders of Russell Westbrook.

Lebron James and the Los Angeles franchise decided to trust the star point guard this summer when they brought him in in a huge trade with Washington Wizards. But they would never imagine that their level would be as low as it is. In addition, his confidence is down and it shows, because he throws less and less.

Still, Westbrook is still a good basketball player. The virtues of him today are that he remains a great rebounder for his position and height, and his ability to drive to the rimallowing him to find teammates with great vision, or score spectacular layups.

But it seems that, unlike other stars who usually complain, Russ is harmed by the referees with the collection of infractions. That he recently admitted Ken Mauerone of the NBA referees, who revealed that their strength and skill blinds them at times.

Russell Westbrook harmed by NBA referees

“We failed with him and we made mistakes because he is very strong when he defines. He needs them and we don’t see the plays against him. And then I look at those situations and I approach him after the matches.”declared the judge according to @TheNBACentral on Twitter, regarding the #0 of the Lakers.