An Uncharted featurette and the new character poster

Sony Pictures made one available new Uncharted featurette dedicated to the stunts attended by the protagonist Tom Holland who plays Nathan Drake. We remind you that Uncharted the next one is currently expected in Italian cinemas February 17, 2022.

Here is the new official character poster:

featurette by Uncharted

This is the official synopsis:

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). . In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.

Uncharted’s featurette, “Stunt”:

Uncharted is based on the videogame franchise of the same name developed by Naughty Dog that you will see Tom Holland take on the shoes of Nathan Drake, although in the film the main character will be framed in a younger guise than seen in the four main chapters of the franchise. The archaeologist will be accompanied by his friend and mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan (played by Mark Walhberg), while in the cast we will also find Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

featurette by Uncharted

Here is the new Uncharted featurette, called “Stunt”:

Holland in a recent interview stated that he shot for the film some of the greatest action sequences of which he has ever been a part. That in short, said by the protagonist of three Spider-Man films. The actor then told about the numerous cuts, bruises and bruises various that he got himself in the various falls and turning hanging on the cables. In short, it seems that the reckless action rate that the film wants to represent promises to be in line with what we have seen in the various video games for Sony consoles. Recall that the film will not be an adaptation of a chapter in the series, but will have an original texture.