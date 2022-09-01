An unexpected offer could arrive for Cristiano Ronaldo

Eager to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo did not find a buyer a few hours before the end of the transfer window in most European countries. Napoli and Sporting CP are not expected to launch an offensive for him by Thursday evening, but Chelsea could still make a move according to some sources…

While the transfer window closes its doors this Thursday in most European championships, Cristiano Ronaldo has not managed to resolve his situation so far. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or quickly decided for his future, warning Jorge Mendes of his desires from elsewhere from the start of the summer in order to compete in the Champions League this season. Since then, the famous agent of CR7 multiplied the leads for his client, without achieving his ends. Announced in the four corners of Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo left today to stay at Manchester United, unless a last minute offer is drawn. A possible scenario in the eyes of Kaveh Solhekol.

‘A source tells me there’s still a chance something could happen with Chelsea’

Journalist at Sky Sports , Kaveh Solhekol indeed believes that cristiano Ronaldo could animate the last day of the transfer window in England. ” A source tells me there is still a chance something could happen with Chelsea. If they were to take him, they would offer him a one-year contract with an option for another year. I was told that if that happened Chelsea would pay compensation…

