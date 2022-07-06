an unexpected strategy to make the undesirables leave – Foot11.com

This Monday, July 4, PSG was back to school. The opportunity to see new faces. And a new way of working based on player status, too. More

A new season begins

After a very delicate 2021-2022 exercise, PSG intends to wipe the slate clean during the off-season. Exit therefore Mauricio Pochettino, sacked for a few hours, and place Christophe Galtier on the red and blue bench. With Luis Campos and Antero Henrique, the sports strategy has also had a facelift.

Neymar (left) and Marquinhos in the colors of PSG (Icon Sport)

The whole thing now will be to achieve a high quality transfer window for PSG. In this sense, Vitinha is positioned as the very first Parisian recruit. The talented Portuguese was also this Tuesday with his new teammates for his very first training session. But in addition to this, we were surprised to see players cut short their holidays in order to begin their physical preparation as quickly as possible. This is particularly the case of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Gianluigi Donnarumma or Marquinhos.

PSG in radical mode with its undesirables

But once the PSG group is complete, a rather particular strategy should be put in place by the Ile-de-France staff. Indeed, as reported The Team this Tuesday, the leaders would consider implementing two very distinct groups. The goal ? Create a split between the players that PSG wants to keep and the many undesirables.

And there are a lot of undesirables at PSG, to say the least. Because yes, they are, at least, ten to be pushed towards the exit. the list is as long as your arm: Layvin Kurzawa, Thilo Kehrer, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler or other Mauro Icardi. Problem, with their respective emoluments, it will not be easy to find a buyer for them. Hence this idea of “loft”. To see if it will really work…