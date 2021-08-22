An unhappy joke, both for her and for all the people who know pain during a similar ordeal. Selena Gomez she lashed out at a joke inside The Good Fight, in which his kidney transplant was mentioned as a joke: the spin-off of The Good Wife he bypassed the limits of irony and comedy, using a dramatic moment in the form of a joke. The choice did not go unnoticed and Selena was not silent but explicitly underlined her dissent.

Rocìo Munoz Morales: “Before Raoul Bova I lived a toxic love” | READ

The sentence under consideration was pronounced during one of the last episodes of The Good Fight, the spin-off of The Good Wife, where the three characters participate in a brainstorm to decide what to joke about in a future comedy TV series that they will have to produce. Among the various proposals, someone advances the kidney transplant to which Selena Gomez really underwent in 2017 and whose ordeal was shared with the delicacy of those who lived dramatic moments without emphasizing the pain but rather asking for the necessary silence and privacy. .

Who is Sky Brown, the thirteen-year-old English bronze skater in Tokyo | READ more

“I’m not sure how making jokes about organ transplants on TV shows has become commonplace, but unfortunately it has,” Selena commented on Twitter. “I hope that the next time writers make some bad jokes on the subject, they don’t get approved and fail to get on the air.” Neither CBS nor the show’s writers have yet commented on the fact, perhaps aware that they have stumbled upon an unpleasant fall in style, which for a spin off so popular in America certainly does not do it honor.

Jennifer Aniston against no vax: “Eliminated from my life” | READ

Selena Gomez kidney transplant: an unhappy joke in “The Good Fight”

Heard byHollywood Reporter, a source close to “The Good Fight“Defended this choice:” If you look at the episode in its entirety, the reference to Gomez is part of a discussion initiated by the characters on the topics on which it is not okay to joke and on the idea of ​​the culture of cancellation and being boycotted for making a bad joke, ”he said. “The reference means that her transplant is not something to be joked about.” In the episode, in fact, some characters discuss the effect of the so-called culture of cancellation on comic shows and make a list of sensitive issues on which it is appropriate not to joke if you do not want to end up being boycotted by the public and among them they mention necrophilia , autism and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant”.