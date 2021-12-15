an unimaginable figure – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia December 14, 2021

An unforgettable night, it cannot be otherwise. For Max Verstappen, there were many fans who came to Abu Dhabi: in more than 5,000 at the Yas Marina Circuit, from 20-year-olds to retired couples. And in the meantime, Max has made his fill of followers and income in his own pockets, as Corriere della Sera writes today. While fans follow him all over the world: more than 130,000 in Austria, 75,000 in Spa to see a ridiculous race behind the safety car, 72,000 in Zandvoort in the home GP, these are just some numbers (reduced due to the limitations of capacity due to Covid) of the “machine” set in motion by the Red Bull rider, the only one after Valentino Rossi to have such an organized and recognizable supporters.





While the World Cup of controversy, with the consequent fight won by Max over Hamilton, has earned him the beauty of 30 million euros, all ended up in their own pockets. Not to mention the data on social media, given that the new world champion is greeting 7.3 million followers, just 300,000 fewer than Scuderia Ferrari and over a million more than his own team, Red Bull (6, 18). Max fills racetracks, sells, is the perfect “influencer” for F1. Probably more than Hamilton, global character (25.9 million followers) but now projected into another dimension: beyond engines.





Another champion on and off the tracks, as Max is becoming, who can now enjoy the World Cup victory with his Kelly (Piquet, daughter of Nelson and ex of Kvyat, ed). But first, one last effort: the Abu Dhabi youth tests, to focus on the season to come.