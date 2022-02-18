An Unlikely Couple Is at the Center of a Watershed Moment for Bitcoin Crime

However, unlike traditional financial transactions, Bitcoin transactions are visible to the public; any monetary movement risked revealing who was behind the heist. So for six years, as Bitcoin’s value soared, the loot sat online for all to see, tiny fractions of the huge sum disappearing from time to time amid a whirlwind of complex transactions.

It was as if a thief’s getaway car had been permanently parked outside the bank, locked, with the money inside.

So, earlier this month, the car started and sped off.

In the strange and sometimes enigmatic world of cryptocurrencies, it was as if the Earth shook. In the years since the Bitfinex hack, cryptocurrencies have penetrated mainstream culture, and that theft has become infamous: more than $4 billion worth of loot. Now, at last, it seemed the hackers had come out of hiding.

However, the hackers were not the authors of the movements of the stolen bitcoins. It was the government, which had seized the amount as part of an investigation into two New York City businessmen: one is a little-known Russian expat and tech investor; the other profile is his wife, an American businesswoman and aspiring social media influencer with a satirical rapper alter ego named Razzlekhan.

Accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in bitcoin, the couple, Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and Heather Morgan, 31, were accused of extracting portions of the stolen coins and trying to hide them in a complex network of wallets. digital and false identities on the internet. If convicted of this crime and a second conspiracy charge, they could face up to 25 years in prison.

The arrests shocked some of the couple’s acquaintances, whose ridiculous online lives seemed to contradict prosecutors’ description of them as sophisticated criminals with mounds of foreign currency, multiple false identities and dozens of encrypted devices hidden in their New York apartment. As they awaited a court hearing in Washington on Monday, February 7, on whether they would be released on bail, Lichtenstein and Morgan were left at the center of a very confusing question: Could they really be the protagonists of one of the world’s most enduring mysteries? of cryptocurrencies?

Morgan was a frequent contributor to Forbes and Inc., as a columnist who wrote advice for fellow entrepreneurs on how to protect their digital currencies and recommended rapping as a form of self-care, as practiced by her alter ego, Razzlekhan ( Genghis Khan, but with more spark, touts his website).

Those who know Morgan said his behavior on social media was part of a detailed plan to deal with social pressures.

“She strives to break free from a lot of the embedded narratives in our society,” said Morgan Brittni Sonnenfeld, who claimed to be Morgan’s cousin. “I admire her for that; she is very strong “. Sonnenfeld acknowledged that media coverage of Morgan had made her “sound a little crazy,” and wondered if Morgan’s online persona might have drawn authorities to her.

“I wonder why they would want people to watch it. Who are we not seeing? Why did they choose this particular person?” Sonnenfeld mused.

The arrests also shocked Morgan’s friends, who described her as a brutally honest colleague in an industry defined by cutthroat competition.

“It is very contradictory to think that someone so open and vulnerable with others would hide secrets,” said a friend, Nora Poggi. “I love her very much.”

In court records, the Justice Department describes the trail of evidence that led investigators to Lichtenstein and Morgan.

In January 2017, five months after hackers broke into Bitfinex, a portion of what they stole was moved in small, complex transactions to accounts the couple controlled, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Washington.

“These moves, which created a large volume of transactions, were apparently designed to cover up the whereabouts of the” stolen bitcoins, the complaint reads.

Back then, Lichtenstein and Morgan were budding tech entrepreneurs. Lichtenstein specialized in cryptocurrencies and crypto, according to his LinkedIn profile, and Morgan just returned from the Middle East, where he focused on foreign exchange markets.

Anirudh Bansal, the couple’s lawyer, declined a request to comment. But in court documents, he has made it clear that he believes the government’s arguments are not compelling and rely on “unreasonable and baseless conclusions.”

Beyond Morgan’s public figure, little is known about the couple. They have been together for seven years and married for three, Bansal testified before a federal magistrate in New York on Tuesday, when arguments were made to determine whether the couple should be released on bail.

After stating that his clients did not represent a flight risk, Bansal offered some personal details about them.

It revealed that Lichtenstein came to the United States from Russia at the age of 6. His father works for the Cook County, Illinois, housing authority, and his mother is a biochemist at Northwestern University.

Morgan, who was born in Oregon, runs a consulting firm that employs up to 30 freelance writers at a time, Bansal said. His father was a member of the United States Army and is a retired biologist. His mother is a librarian at a high school.

Lichtenstein’s family migrated to the United States to flee religious persecution, and Lichtenstein would not return to Russia “in no way,” Bansal said.

In a subsequent letter, another of the couple’s attorneys wrote that Morgan had frozen several of their embryos in a New York hospital in hopes of starting a family.

“The couple would never flee the country, as they would risk losing access to their ability to have children,” the attorney wrote.

At the hearing, a prosecutor, Margaret Lynaugh, opposed granting bail to Lichtenstein, who has dual citizenship of the United States and Russia, on the grounds that he had an active Russian passport as well as the means and motivation to flee.

The judge ordered the couple’s release on multimillion-dollar bail, but at the government’s request, a federal judge in Washington blocked their release and scheduled a hearing for Monday.

In court documents, the government has referred to Lichtenstein and Morgan as “highly sophisticated criminals.” Prosecutors stated that they believed the couple had significant additional assets, including hundreds of millions of dollars in virtual currency stolen from the Bitfinex exchange that had not been recovered, as well as access to numerous fraudulent identities purchased on the so-called “dark web.” a hidden section of the internet that is used for illicit transactions.

The government claims that the couple also opened financial accounts in Russia and Ukraine and was apparently preparing an emergency plan to live in one of those countries before the pandemic.

As evidence of what they portrayed as a complex money laundering scheme, prosecutors state in a court filing that they had traced the stolen cryptocurrency to more than a dozen accounts under the real names of the couple or their companies.

The government alleges in court documents that when agents used a search warrant to enter the couple’s New York apartment on Jan. 5, they recovered more than 50 electronic devices, including a bag with a label that read “mobile phone.” disposable,” and more than $40,000 in cash. Many of the devices were partially or fully encrypted, or protected with a password, according to the court file.

In Lichtenstein’s office, agents found two books whose pages had been cut by hand to create secret compartments, the filing describes. (The compartments were empty).

Then, the couple’s cat got involved.

As officers were about to begin the search, Morgan and Lichtenstein said they would leave the apartment but wanted to take their cat, the filing says. Agents allowed Morgan to search for the cat, which was hiding under the bed.

However, when Morgan crouched down by the bed and called out to the cat, it positioned itself next to her nightstand where one of her cell phones was stored, the filing explains. He then reached out, grabbed the phone and hit the lock button several times in what prosecutors describe as a clear attempt to make it harder for investigators to review the phone’s contents.

The agents had to snatch the phone out of Morgan’s hands. The court records did not offer more information about the cat.