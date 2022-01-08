an unoriginal return to Disney +

David E. Kelley, for better or for worse, gave a jolt to the television production focused on crime and thriller, managing to give it new life and seasoning it every time with peculiar spirit and genres. It is from him that the successful miniseries comes to life Big Little Lies – Big Little Lies based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, which, due to the hype received, saw its story theoretically closed within only seven episodes, widening with a second season that was not initially planned (we have analyzed the success of Big Little Lies here).

It is always Kelley who has passed, taking him once again with him Nicole Kidman, to the heinous murder of a young woman in The Undoing – The hidden truths which saw the collapse of the crystal palace that Grace Fraser’s character had built around (we talked about it in our review of The Undoing). And it is for a third thriller collaboration that he finds himself again alongside Kidman for a miniseries less gripping and superficial as we have seen in the review of Nine Perfect Strangers, which certainly recalls the intrigues and atmospheres of the producer / screenwriter, but which focuses much less on the articulation of the mystery.

In alternating between these resonant cast productions and the hoarding of awards received, trying to keep his mind open and creativity continuously runaway, David E. Kelley worked over the course of these projects on a side show that could open up to a other type of story and audience. Let’s talk about Big Sky, which returns now for a second season on Disney +.

The return to seriality for everyone

Big Sky presents a network of less elegant cases and investigations, especially in the staging and in the visual and scenographic conception, which however have the right hook for the spectator.

A generalist product which can be followed more easily despite the complexity of the investigation and the presence of the many characters, based on a more classic type of product intended for a more forgiving audience, which is not deprived of quality and commitment. That is how Big Sky, with its sixteen episodes, accompanied the spectators in the murky sexual and criminal turns, landing only later on Disney +, when by now it had managed to arouse a fair amount of attention in the national territory by airing on ABC. It is carrying itself behind that trail of albeit lukewarm consensus, but of a certain importance, that David E. Kelley has set to work on the second season that lands among the Disney + series of January 2022 and of which we can already advance our first impressions.

The crime thriller operation with protagonists Katheryn Winnick And Kylie Bunbury it continues enriching itself with the characters that have been added gradually over the course of the first season and have contributed to forming the narrative fabric that made up the previous episodes.

Traumas are also what women and the rest of their colleagues and family painfully carry around as a result of upheavals that have marked their personal and professional lives. And it is by setting new goals and trying to leave the past behind that the women and, with them, the rest of the characters will try to continue on their way, but having to come to terms with returns and memories that they cannot escape.

Big Sky: everything goes smoothly and unchanged

That’s how in Jenny (Winnick) goes back to the desire to carry the badge and Cassie (Bunbury) is focused above all else on her child’s safety. Two women who during the first season had approached and to whom the beginning of the second puts their existence under different perspectives.

Yet it is always in the discovery of crimes and injustices on which the protagonists will focus, many of whom will still have to deal with the case just closed, of which some of the culprits are still at large. A limited independence given the prison condition in which we find the sociopath Ronald di Brian Geraghty, once again struggling with an oppressor with the features of the actor John Carroll Lynch, who after leaving his scabrous agent Rick returns to the show as the naturalist, but still manipulative twin, Wolf. As with the initial episodes of its first season (here our preview of Big Sky), this restart also shows the intention of the series to immediately enter the viewer into the events, starting immediately with secrets and dangers as the serial has already proven not to be afraid to show. The tone is always the same and this makes it easier for the product to maintain its target, perhaps being able to go even slightly beyond the established standards which he often presented, but which converge every time in the success of a show that can be both simple and moderate entertainment.