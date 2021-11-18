an unprecedented bomb on the Vatican – Libero Quotidiano





New Vatican yellow. Also Pope francesco was listened to by the public prosecutors? The sun 24 hours reports a background on what happened in the courtroom during the fourth hearing of the trial on the financial scandal relating to the sale of the London building in Sloane Avenue. One of the defense lawyers of the six defendants who remained on the initial 10, among whom there is still the cardinal Angelo Becciu, would have made explicit reference to a sensational appearance of Bergoglio before the investigators, an unprecedented event for a Pontiff.





The lawyer Carlo Panella, defender of the financier Enrico Crasso, battle with the prosecutors on procedural issues and omissions of the material deposited and affirms that he is sure that the Holy Father has already been heard. “A belief – explains the Sun 24 hours – which he gained on the basis of the audio-video of Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, the ‘repentant’ of the trial “. Perlasca’s interrogation dates back to April 29, 2020: there is talk of the alleged extortion of 15 million euros to the Holy See.” This office has never heard the Holy Father in the minutes – replies the promoter of justice Diddi -. Perlasca was talking about things, but above all about what the Pope had said in unsuspecting times “.





According to the prosecutor, the sentences attributed to Francis were said to have been pronounced by the Pope during a public declaration on an airplane in 2019, in front of various people, on 26 November 2019 in flight from Thailand to Japan (the Pope explained that he had authorized the searches because “although there is the presumption of innocence, there are capitals that are not administered well, even with corruption“).





Even in the face of the denial, however, the defense attorney reiterated his version: “Review the video”. In the audio of Perlasca’s interrogation, the investigators explain: “Monsignor, what you are saying has nothing to do with it. We went to the Holy Father and we asked him what happened. “A sentence that according to Panella would testify to the interrogation of the Pontiff.” Of this – denounces the lawyer – we have no minutes“. The next hearing has been set for December 1, but the climate is even more heated if possible. The defense accuses:” The audio-videos deposited were cut yourself, blacked out, mutilated, bleached, mow down “, and asks for this nullity of the procedure.



