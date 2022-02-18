An unprecedented but real family: “We are sisters and our children are cousins ​​and twin brothers”





Two sisters, identical twins, have baffled and caught the attention of the internet by declaring that their newborn children not only they are cousins, but they are brothers and identical twins.

By infobae.com

Brittany and Briana are identical twins who married other identical twins, Josh and Jeremy Salyers. and then gave birth to babies months apart.

They uploaded a publication to their Instagram account in which they showed their children Jett and Jax and in which they said they are “cousins, genetic brothers and quaternary twins”.

As expected, the controversy was opened in the comments, with many confused people asking how this was possible.

“Their mothers and fathers are identical twins. Both sets of parents had children. The exact same DNA created both.” someone explained in the comments.

“Identical twins share the same DNA and both parents are identical,” added another.

“If this family did an ancestry DNA test it would show these babies as siblings not cousins!” said a third.

Many people raved about the children, saying they looked virtually identical.

Brittany and Briana met Josh and Jeremy at a twins festival in 2017 and the guys proposed six months later.after a dizzying romance.

They had a joint wedding on August 5, 2018, live in the same house in Virginia, USA, and are now expanding their families together.

The couples broke the news of the pregnancy on their shared Instagram page, writing: Guess what!? BOTH couples are pregnant!”

The post continued: “We are excited and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with all of you!”

“Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! I can’t wait to meet them and get to know each other!” they added.

Pregnant women regularly shared content from both during the gestation process, in which they wore identical clothes with bright colors.

“Make it pink! Make it blue!” wrote in a post preparing to reveal the gender of the babies, saying Brittany and Josh were having a boy but Briana and Jeremy were still waiting to find out.

While the shared pregnancy may come as a surprise to many, the sisters told Australia’s Today that they show their plans to get pregnant at the same time.

When asked if they would schedule their lovemaking sessions to achieve this, Brianna admitted: “Ideally, the timing will have to be really good.”

“I think there is something we would love to experience together,” Brittany said.

“We have experienced most of the milestones of our lives together, birthdays, getting a driver’s license, graduations and our double wedding. This would be the next big event, and we would love to experience it together, and ideally we will.” said the twin in that interview.